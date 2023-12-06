Side Letter: PE’s three risk zones

Damage control

A private equity compliance consulting firm has identified a selection of risk areas that may be the subject of regulatory scrutiny if managers continue to struggle with certain stress points. Iron Road Partners managing partner Igor Rozenblit, former co-head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s private funds unit, tells our colleagues at Private Funds CFO that certain risks emerge any time there’s a cyclical decline (registration required). Rozenblit and Iron Road have mapped out traditional risk areas where examiners are likely to focus in future.

The Venn diagram – available to read on affiliate title Regulatory Compliance Watch (registration required) – covers three main areas: valuations, marketing, and fees and expenses. It is designed to help firms understand their regulatory risks for times when cash may get tighter. Key areas of overlap for PE include GP-led transaction conflicts, fee-motivated delayed disposition of assets, and disclosure of related-party service providers. “If your firm’s under stress, it may be worth putting these risks on your testing plan,” says Rozenblit.

Traditionally, fraud experts say, recessions reveal fraud more than they create it. Rozenblit says a cash crunch may increase “the incentives” for funds “to cross the line”. Focusing on the intersection of valuations, marketing claims, and fees and expenses can help mitigate compliance risk, he says. “Historically, these have been the major areas that have been stressed during marketing cycles, and I think the SEC has noticed that. The graph sets forth risk areas that may be the subject of SEC scrutiny if there is stress on the manager.”

Rozenblit has good reason to voice these concerns. Research compiled by London Stock Exchange Group shows private equity’s global deal value fell by 40 percent in Q1-3 2023, hitting a three-year low at $404.1 billion. Rozenblit tells Private Funds CFO he is particularly concerned for mid-sized PE managers as a result of the fundraising, capital deployment and exit data he’s seeing.

All eyes on AI

Private equity firms continue to experiment with AI. In a Tuesday webinar sponsored by Harvard Business School and the Private Capital Research Institute, top PE firms discussed how they have been using AI to source deals, conduct due diligence, and improve operational efficiency. The webinar was conducted under Chatham House rule.

AI can be used to play both defence and offence, noted one senior executive at a global PE firm. On the defensive front, the firm in question has grown more cautious about investing in sectors that could be disrupted by AI, such as translation, advertising, offshore IT and call services. The use of AI can even extend to certain healthcare segments like radiology, where it has been adopted to interpret medical scans.

“One thing that alarmed us was the risk of disruption to business models,” the exec said. The firm has hired consultants to assess existing portfolio companies and analyse the impact of AI on their revenues. “We brainstormed about areas we don’t want to touch…Whether the disruption is going to happen in the next year or the next five years, it [certainly] could impact our exit multiples.”

On the offensive side, the firm has been evaluating how AI can be used to improve operational efficiency at portfolio companies and within itself. AI tools have made software development at least 20 percent more efficient at the portfolio level, the exec noted. The PE manager has initially devoted resources to building an AI platform that helps digest auction memos from investment banks.

Employing AI technologies hasn’t always been a smooth process for PE firms. Another PE executive on the webinar said their firm had only used AI for venture-stage investments before large language models emerged. “To be perfectly honest, we had some trouble before the advent of large language models because [our previous] models didn’t scale to something like private equity,” the exec said. “Mature businesses have a different footprint.”

The introduction of language models has helped the manager streamline acquisition targets for growth equity and buyout investments, allowing it to refine targets and broaden the search scope. “Large language models not only automate incredibly tedious manual work, they also don’t recognise language barriers,” they added. “So, work that would take months can now get done in minutes.”

Essentials