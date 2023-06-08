Side Letter: PE’s top fundraising market; ADIA departure; Ham Lane’s close

PE chief bids ADIA-ieu

Jerome Mourgue d’Algue is now sole head of private equity for Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the sixth largest PE investor by allocation to the asset class, according to our GI 100 ranking. Mourgue d’Algue has been with ADIA for more than 11 years and was previously co-head of global PE alongside Sherwood Dodge, who left in May, according to his LinkedIn profile. Pensions & Investments first reported the move.

Dodge’s departure follows that of Andrew Claerhout, former co-head of America, who left in December for personal reasons. It is unclear where Dodge and Claerhout are heading next. The sovereign wealth fund – which manages more than $800 billion, overhauled its internal structure and processes in 2021, following a review of its operations, which it kickstarted in 2019.

PE KICks in

National Pension Service of Korea is not the only investor with an increasing exposure to private market in the country. Korea Investment Corporation, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, has $16 billion, or 9.5 percent of its assets, in PE, an uptick on the $15.7 billion or 7.7 percent of exposure in 2021, according to its latest annual report. What may seem like a slight boost is actually $9.5 billion higher than its PE exposure five years ago. For KIC, PE has generated an annualised rate of return of 9.88 percent since its PE office started operating in 2009.

Last year, the fund said it would increase its alternatives allocations to 26 percent by 2025 from 18 percent, quoting diversification needs and generation of long-term stable returns. KIC had also set up a venture growth fund to target VC investments in early-stage tech assets such as AI, robotics and other new industries.

Down the impact Lane

Hamilton Lane has held the final close on its second impact fund on $370 million, south of its $400 million target and after two years in the market, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). The fund covers buyout, growth, late-stage venture and real assets investments, and has already made nine investments, according to a statement.

“We’re really pleased to close at that level,” said David Helgerson, co-head of Hamilton Lane’s impact business. The fund is close to four times the size of its predecessor. Other impact fund managers, Two Sigma and Energy Impact Partners, both closed below target earlier this year, while TPG Rise III may miss its $3 billion target, chief financial officer Jack Weingart said in May.

Besides being less active in new PE commitments, investors also continue to have an appetite for segregated mandates, rather than blind-pool, sector-agnostic funds. Some prefer to have their capital separately managed to achieve specific impact and goals. According to a statement from the firm, Hamilton Lane has raised “over $500 million” for its segregated mandate accounts in sustainable themes, alongside Impact Fund II.

Oxford’s double hires

Oxford University Endowment Management has bolstered its investment team with two hires. The investor, which manages the Oxford Endowment Fund, has hired Heinrich Merz as managing director and Peter Maher as investment director. Merz will join OUem in September from Pictet Alternative Advisors where he was head of hedge funds and a member of its investment committee. Maher, who will arrive at OUem in July, joins from Legal & General, where he spent two years heading up venture capital investing. He was previously head of EMEA private equity and venture capital research at Cambridge Associates.

Private equity accounted for around 34 percent of OEF’s £6 billion ($7.5 billion; €7 billion) of assets under management as of year-end, a spokesperson confirmed to Side Letter, adding that the endowment focuses on control, venture and growth strategies managed by experienced managers “with targeted pools of capital to invest in specific opportunities”.

The OEF seeks to grow investor capital by an average of 5 percent per annum in real terms, and private equity has been a substantial driver of long-term returns, returning 21.5 percent annualised over three years, 18 percent annualised over five years and 16.9 percent annualised over 10 years, the spokesperson added.