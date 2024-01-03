Side Letter: SEC hits back

The SEC hits back

In case you missed it over the holidays, lawyers for the US Securities and Exchange Commission defended its overhaul of private fund rules in response to a lawsuit from six trade associations including the National Association of Private Funds Managers, the Alternative Investment Association and the American Investment Council. More on the lawsuit in the 5 September edition of Side Letter.

Writing to the US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Texas on 15 December, Ezekiel Hill, appellate counsel of the SEC, said: “If this Court determines that petitioners have established standing and that venue is proper, it should deny the petition for review because petitioners have not demonstrated that the Commission acted beyond its authority or violated the Administrative Procedure Act in adopting flexible and moderate rules regulating private-fund advisers.”

The letter also noted that “the public had fair notice” because the SEC requested comment on the possible changes on restricted activities and quarterly statement rules, and that these comments were addressed on the modification made to the final rules adopted on 23 August. Also at issue, according to the SEC, is that the petitioners have “not demonstrated standing, and thus have not shown that venue is proper in this Court”. Only one of the petitioners – the National Association for Private Funds Managers – is based in Texas. Hill argues that the court should transfer the petition to the DC Circuit.

Hill’s reply is the most robust defence of the SEC’s rule changes since they were adopted last year, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO note (registration required). The rules may have been adopted, but the saga continues.

Europe’s buyout breather

Unsurprisingly, 2023 was a “pause for breath” in European dealmaking. That’s according to a recent report published by the Centre for Private Equity and MBO Research at Nottingham University Business School, in partnership with Equistone Partners Europe, which found that buyout activity fell to its lowest level in a decade last year.

According to provisional full-year data, Europe saw 637 buyout deals in 2023, with aggregate value reaching only €67 billion. This marks the lowest value and volume of completed deals since 2013 and is the first time in six years that value hasn’t surpassed the €100 billion threshold. “Having shown remarkable resilience in 2021 and 2022, the European buyout industry in 2023 experienced a genuine slowdown,” said Christiian Marriott, head of investor relations at Equistone, in a statement. He added, however, that green shoots are emerging. “The mid-market remains robust, and there also appears to be a number of large-cap deals nearing completion.”

The report also found that traditional sectors, such as manufacturing (which saw 158 deals worth €14.1 billion), business services (110 deals, €12.9 billion) and financial services (31 deals, €8.8 billion), held steady throughout 2023, while the TMT and healthcare sectors experienced a decline. Exit activity experienced a smaller slide than buyouts, with the cumulative value (€84.1 billion) surpassing that recorded in 2019 and 2020.

