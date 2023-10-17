Side Letter: SEC’s private funds priorities

Private funds will be under scrutiny in the SEC's examinations next year. Plus: IK Partners is the latest in a spate of private markets M&As to take place this month. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

SEC’s private funds watchlist

The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s exam division released its annual exam priorities yesterday. However, for the first time in 12 years, the list has appeared the year before it will take effect, our colleagues at Regulatory Compliance Watch report (registration required).

Unsurprisingly, given the regulator’s laser focus on the industry this year, private funds feature prominently. Here are some things the SEC will be watching for in 2024:

The portfolio management risks present when there is exposure to recent market volatility and higher interest rates. This may include private funds experiencing poor performance, significant withdrawals and valuation issues, and private funds with more leverage and illiquid assets.

Adherence to contractual requirements with limited partners, especially around “advisory committees or similar structures”.

Accurate calculation and allocation of private fund fees and expenses (both at the fund and investment level), including the valuation of illiquid assets, calculation of post-commitment-period management fees, adequacy of disclosures, and potential offsetting of such fees and expenses.

Policies and procedures for reporting on Form PF, including upon the occurrence of certain reporting events.

While it might be tempting to view the SEC’s accelerated publishing timeline as emblematic of the regulator’s extra zeal over recent months, the actual explanation is a little drier: by coming out in October, the priorities match the start of the commission’s federal fiscal year. “This step, along with focused engagement with the industry and investors… and a greater presence of our examiners in the field, are just a few examples of our intention to provide more transparency and… to promote compliance,” the SEC said. The full list of priorities – which also address things like due diligence practices and audit timelines – can be found here.

IK’s new ownership

European mid-market stalwart IK Partners has entered exclusive negotiations to sell a controlling stake to French-listed investment firm Wendel Group, per a statement. Wendel plans to invest €383 million to acquire 51 percent of IK’s shares and rights to 20 percent of the carried interest generated on all future IK funds. The stake would come from the partners at IK, who plan to reinvest a portion of their proceeds in future IK funds as part of the envisaged transaction.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to complete in H1 2024 and would lead to the full acquisition of IK over time. Wendel would provide €255 million at closing and €128 million three years later, subject to certain conditions. The remaining 49 percent would be acquired between 2029 and 2032.

For Wendel, which usually makes direct investments into unlisted businesses and commitments to PE funds, the development marks its entry into third-party management and builds upon a strategic plan unveiled in March. The planned transaction would involve Wendel providing significant capital to support IK’s present and future platform funds, as well as the development of new strategies. The firm would participate in future fundraises up to a maximum of 10 percent of capital raised.

IK has €10 billion of private assets under management and has backed over 180 companies across Benelux, DACH, France, the Nordics and the UK. It has generated a 34 percent gross IRR across 116 realisations since inception, per an IK statement. According to PEI data, the firm has been seeking €4 billion for IK X Fund since February 2022.

While we’re on the subject…

Alternatives investment firms have also been busy on the M&A front in Latin America. In less than a week, two of the region’s largest listed managers, Vinci Partners and Patria Investments, announced transactions expected to broaden their private markets offerings. Vinci received a $100 million investment from Ares Management (more on that here), while Patria snapped up Abrdn’s European private equity business.

So, what’s driving these moves? For one thing, LatAm is comparatively untapped in terms of PE participation. With just under 2 percent private markets penetration in the region, the figure is way below North America’s roughly 20 percent, Marco D’Ippolito, managing partner and chief corporate development officer of Patria, tells Side Letter.

This is not, however, an insignificant sum. “There is north of $40 billion exposure [among the region’s institutional investors] in global private markets,” D’Ippolito adds. “It’s meaningful and it’s big enough for us to participate…They want to have products that go beyond private equity: they want to have credit, real estate. Our focus is to have a suite of products in Latin America that addresses all the needs that our clients have.”

D’Ippolito noted that the Abrdn’s appeal lay in its mid-market capabilities, an area in which the UK investment firm had strong foothold across primaries, secondaries and co-investment strategies. “When you think about the M&A programme for a firm like ours, what we’re paying attention to is how can we add either product channel, geography or capability. In this particular case, we’re catering to local investors that want to have global exposure.”

Essentials