Side Letter: Talent retention tips

Lessons learned

A lesson in private markets succession planning appears to be unfolding at venture firm OpenView Venture Partners. As our colleagues at Venture Capital Journal report, two of the firm’s three partners have departed recently, prompting a note to LPs that it had gone into “voluntary suspension” mode (registration required). As part of this, the firm has laid off a sizeable portion of its staff and won’t be making any new deals.

When OpenView closed on its seventh and largest fund in March, it was believed that partners Mackey Craven (with the firm about 12 years) and Ricky Pelletier (10 years) would take on growing responsibilities and that firm founder Scott Maxwell would gradually ease back over time. But a month after Fund VII closed, Pelletier departed. Craven followed him out the door this month.

Following the news, VCJ spoke to industry sources about how private markets leaders can better retain their talent. Here’s what it was told:

Your fund is a company, so manage it like one: Dana Settle, co-founder and managing partner at Greycroft, told VCJ that “a venture fund is… not just individuals making investments. It’s a company that has to be managed like any company. That includes decision-making around personnel.”

Consult LPACs on strategy: Settle also notes that decision-making should be a group activity. “Just like our companies involve us on the board in key decisions and strategy, we involve our LPAC and get their input and feedback and thoughts on best practices.”

Provide real mentoring: European early-stage firm Dawn Capital recruits junior talent and has them work their way up with support from senior staff. “Without the mentoring, essentially, we’d just have people who’d never really worked in venture capital before,” said partner Joshua Bell.

Pass the ball: Senior staff should hand off any responsibilities that could give junior team members a chance to grow, according to John Tough, a partner at Energize Capital.

Share carry equally: Firms shouldn’t forget about economics as an incentive to get team members to stick around. A lack of equally distributed profits has “effectively disenfranchised young, talented people”, said Hussein Kanji, partner and co-founder of Hoxton Ventures.

