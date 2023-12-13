Side Letter: Talent retention tips

Just happened
Lessons learned
A lesson in private markets succession planning appears to be unfolding at venture firm OpenView Venture Partners. As our colleagues at Venture Capital Journal report, two of the firm’s three partners have departed recently, prompting a note to LPs that it had gone into “voluntary suspension” mode (registration required). As part of this, the firm has laid off a sizeable portion of its staff and won’t be making any new deals.
When OpenView closed on its seventh and largest fund in March, it was believed that partners Mackey Craven (with the firm about 12 years) and Ricky Pelletier (10 years) would take on growing responsibilities and that firm founder Scott Maxwell would gradually ease back over time. But a month after Fund VII closed, Pelletier departed. Craven followed him out the door this month.
Following the news, VCJ spoke to industry sources about how private markets leaders can better retain their talent. Here’s what it was told:
Your fund is a company, so manage it like one: Dana Settle, co-founder and managing partner at Greycroft, told VCJ that “a venture fund is… not just individuals making investments. It’s a company that has to be managed like any company. That includes decision-making around personnel.”
Consult LPACs on strategy: Settle also notes that decision-making should be a group activity. “Just like our companies involve us on the board in key decisions and strategy, we involve our LPAC and get their input and feedback and thoughts on best practices.”
Provide real mentoring: European early-stage firm Dawn Capital recruits junior talent and has them work their way up with support from senior staff. “Without the mentoring, essentially, we’d just have people who’d never really worked in venture capital before,” said partner Joshua Bell.
Pass the ball: Senior staff should hand off any responsibilities that could give junior team members a chance to grow, according to John Tough, a partner at Energize Capital.
Share carry equally: Firms shouldn’t forget about economics as an incentive to get team members to stick around. A lack of equally distributed profits has “effectively disenfranchised young, talented people”, said Hussein Kanji, partner and co-founder of Hoxton Ventures.
They did the math
Individual insights
Individual investors have the highest expectations for the performance of buyouts, secondaries and private credit funds in the current macroeconomic conditions. That’s according to more than 120 investors polled by digital fundraising platform Moonfare in its latest annual investor survey. Eighty-three percent of respondents now own stakes in buyouts, up 16 percentage points from 2022; 42 percent report owning interests in secondaries funds, a 10-percentage-point increase from last year; and private credit stakes are owned by almost a quarter, a 4 percent increase from 2022. Here are other findings:
- Some 88 percent plan to raise their PE exposure despite market uncertainty, up from 82 percent in last year’s survey.
- Seventy-eight percent believe healthcare holds the most investment potential, closely followed by tech (76 percent). AI tops the list as the technology with the highest investment potential, surpassing both health tech and cleantech.
- That said, 31 percent are unlikely to allow AI to make investment decisions without their involvement; 12 percent would never make such a choice, and 7 percent are already doing so.
UK pension sale latest
UK defined contribution pension schemes have been parting with private markets stakes on the secondaries market over the past year for various reasons, including wanting to expedite the process of moving their liabilities to insurance companies. One outfit on the cusp of closing a sizeable sale is energy giant BP, whose pension fund is near to offloading a portfolio of private markets fund interests worth as much as $800 million. Our colleagues at Secondaries Investor have the details (registration required).
The sale comes amid legal proceedings against BP and the BP Pension Fund Trustee in relation to pension increases. On Friday, the BP Pensioner Group – a volunteer group with roughly 2,500 members that aims to restore the value of the pension from an 11 percent reduction in value – said it had initiated proceedings against the directors of the BP pension fund regarding the management of the pension scheme. Pensioners have suffered due to the double blow of a “significant reduction in the value of their pensions” as well as dealing with an unprecedented cost of living crisis, the volunteer group said. The BP Pension Fund has a record £5 billion ($6.3 billion; €5.8 billion) surplus, it added.
It isn’t clear why BP’s pension is selling the private markets fund stakes and no one from the fund returned a request for comment. Campbell Lutyens, which is understood to be the adviser on the sale, declined to comment.
Pictet’s pile
European asset manager Pictet Alternative Advisors has closed its debut healthcare fund above target. The firm raised $320 million for its thematic healthcare vehicle, north of the $300 million it had been seeking. The fund launched in January 2022, according to PEI data. Commitments were sourced from a mix of institutional and high-net-worth investors. This marks PAA’s second thematic PE fund and follows the final close of its tech-focused equivalent on $350 million in 2021.
Maurizio Arrigo, global co-head of private equity at PAA, told PEI last month that its private wealth clients are doubling down on PE. “Despite the recent market reassessment or change, we’re very happy to see that our clients’ interest hasn’t gone down,” he said. “They don’t suffer so much from the denominator effect, whereas some of the institutional investors do… I think progressively we’ve seen in the last five years a trend of private individuals saying ‘okay, I want to start building my private equity exposure’.”
