Side Letter: TA’s $16.5bn haul; VC’s top-performing GPs; ESG family fortunes

Just happened
TA very much
Fundraising success stories are likely to be few and far between this year. TA Associates has proven an exception to this rule: the Boston-headquartered growth equity giant has closed Fund XV on $16.5 billion after less than eight months in market, per a statement this morning. The vehicle, which had a $15 billion target, is 32 percent larger than its 2021-vintage predecessor, according to Private Equity International data.
TA’s close is notable for several reasons, the first being the abnormally short time it spent in market relative to some other brand-name funds. Some, like Apollo Global Management‘s Fund X, are spending longer in market to accommodate stretched LP budgets. TA’s Fund XV’s growth focus is also significant, given that the asset class has lost some of its shine over the past 18 months as deal pace slows and GPs shift to value creation rather than deployment. Clearly, LP appetites for the strategy have weathered this reset.
Most interesting is that TA has surpassed its target at a time when a few others are slashing theirs. Insight Partners, for example, has reportedly cut Fund XIII‘s target from $20 billion to $15 billion (more on that here); France’s Astorg, meanwhile, has reduced the target for its eighth flagship, Unquote reported this week. Others, like TPG, have warned that funds might simply miss their targets altogether.
Part of TA’s success may lie in its prior performance. The 2015-vintage TA XII, for example, had generated a 2.94x TVPI, a 1.64x DPI and a 38.1 percent IRR as of 30 September, according to Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada data.
Still, with the bar for what constitutes an unsuccessful fundraise coming way down, TA’s close looks all the more impressive. There are likely to be both winners and losers from this challenging environment as investors make decisions about which GPs to re-up with. “We are deeply grateful for the strong support of our limited partners during the TA XV fundraise,” chief executive Ajit Nedungadi said in the statement. Side Letter doesn’t doubt it.
Size doesn’t matter
When it comes to venture capital returns, the newer, the better. That’s according to research from HEC Paris Business School and Dow Jones, which found that smaller, and less-established, venture capital firms produce the greatest returns. At the top of the 20-strong list of best-performing firms is IA Ventures, a New York-based seed investor founded in 2010, with a performance score of 3.92. That’s followed by Blackbird, an antipodean VC launched in 2012, with a score of 2.65.
Though smaller firms dominated the top 10, the succeeding decile was largely populated by mature VC firms such as Summit Partners and Battery Ventures.
The ranking identifies firms that raised at least two funds of over $100 million between 2009 and 2018 and have generated the best performance for their investors. Some 95 firms that passed the criteria raised more than $66 billion across 270 funds during the period.
“In terms of size and vintage, the analysis shows a notable split at the top of the rankings,” HEC professor Oliver Gottschalg said in a statement. “This surprising data suggests that these new VC firms deliver the greatest returns, followed by a group of stellar incumbents who have grown in size over the years while still outperforming the average VC.”
Here are database profiles for the 10 best performers:
- IA Ventures
- Blackbird
- Group 11
- Anthos Capital
- Glilot Capital Partners
- Oak HC/FT
- March Capital
- G Squared
- SmartFin
- Blume Ventures
Essentials
Fireman’s lift
PE could be in, as Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension Plan cuts back on international emerging market equities, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). LA Fire’s investment staff is recommending the elimination of its 5 percent allocation to international emerging market equities, citing increased geopolitical risks and the asset class’s performance. In its recommended reconfiguration, LA Fire would add an additional 1 percentage point to PE’s target allocation. The $28.8 billion system targets a 14 percent allocation to PE currently.
LA Fire’s board will consider the recommendation at its meeting today. The increased target allocation would not require any substantial changes to the system’s PE portfolio, which stands at 17.2 percent of the portfolio. “It would lessen the current overallocation to private equity due to the denominator effect,” staff wrote in their recommendation.
Keeping ESG in the family
ESG is set to become a larger focus for family office investors. According to research by fund services firm Ocorian, 93 percent of family office professionals surveyed said ESG principles are a key consideration in investment priorities. Looking ahead, 88 percent of respondents expect an increasing focus on ESG principles from a fiduciary perspective over the next three years, while 37 percent of them expect a dramatic increase.
The survey garnered responses from 130 family office professionals responsible for around $62.4 billion of assets under management.
“We’re seeing many family offices, particularly those with a heavy influence from younger generations, bringing in new ideas and values which increasingly align with sustainable investing principles,” Amy Collins, head of family office at Ocorian, said in a statement.
These findings may well vary depending on geography. Among the Asia-based family offices Side Letter has spoken to in recent months, ESG considerations have generally sat relatively low on their list of priorities; part of which is to do with the comparative nascency of ESG, sustainability and impact in that part of the world more broadly. Indeed, a November report from Raffles Family Office and Campden Wealth found that only 42 percent of APAC families engage in sustainable investing.
Dig deeper
Institution: State of Wisconsin Investment Board
Headquarters: Madison, US
AUM: $137.6 billion
Allocation to private equity: 14.86%
The State of Wisconsin Investment Board has revealed $888.2 million in commitments to private equity from January to March.
The public pension fund’s largest commitment was $200 million to Ashbridge Annex Fund I. The fund is managed by Morgan Stanley Private Markets Solutions.
SWIB also made a $150 million commitment to GTCR XIV. The North American buyout fund closed in March on $11.5 billion, representing GTCR’s largest fund to date.
Of the $888.2 million SWIB committed, $70.6 million went to undisclosed funds investing in healthcare, industrials, information technology and materials.
For more information on State of Wisconsin Investment Board, as well as more than 5,900 other institutions, check out the PEI database.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza and Katrina Lau.