Side Letter: TA’s $16.5bn haul; VC’s top-performing GPs; ESG family fortunes

Fundraising success stories are likely to be few and far between this year. TA Associates has proven an exception to this rule: the Boston-headquartered growth equity giant has closed Fund XV on $16.5 billion after less than eight months in market, per a statement this morning. The vehicle, which had a $15 billion target, is 32 percent larger than its 2021-vintage predecessor, according to Private Equity International data.

TA’s close is notable for several reasons, the first being the abnormally short time it spent in market relative to some other brand-name funds. Some, like Apollo Global Management‘s Fund X, are spending longer in market to accommodate stretched LP budgets. TA’s Fund XV’s growth focus is also significant, given that the asset class has lost some of its shine over the past 18 months as deal pace slows and GPs shift to value creation rather than deployment. Clearly, LP appetites for the strategy have weathered this reset.

Most interesting is that TA has surpassed its target at a time when a few others are slashing theirs. Insight Partners, for example, has reportedly cut Fund XIII‘s target from $20 billion to $15 billion (more on that here); France’s Astorg, meanwhile, has reduced the target for its eighth flagship, Unquote reported this week. Others, like TPG, have warned that funds might simply miss their targets altogether.

Part of TA’s success may lie in its prior performance. The 2015-vintage TA XII, for example, had generated a 2.94x TVPI, a 1.64x DPI and a 38.1 percent IRR as of 30 September, according to Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada data.

Still, with the bar for what constitutes an unsuccessful fundraise coming way down, TA’s close looks all the more impressive. There are likely to be both winners and losers from this challenging environment as investors make decisions about which GPs to re-up with. “We are deeply grateful for the strong support of our limited partners during the TA XV fundraise,” chief executive Ajit Nedungadi said in the statement. Side Letter doesn’t doubt it.

Size doesn’t matter

When it comes to venture capital returns, the newer, the better. That’s according to research from HEC Paris Business School and Dow Jones, which found that smaller, and less-established, venture capital firms produce the greatest returns. At the top of the 20-strong list of best-performing firms is IA Ventures, a New York-based seed investor founded in 2010, with a performance score of 3.92. That’s followed by Blackbird, an antipodean VC launched in 2012, with a score of 2.65.

Though smaller firms dominated the top 10, the succeeding decile was largely populated by mature VC firms such as Summit Partners and Battery Ventures.

The ranking identifies firms that raised at least two funds of over $100 million between 2009 and 2018 and have generated the best performance for their investors. Some 95 firms that passed the criteria raised more than $66 billion across 270 funds during the period.

“In terms of size and vintage, the analysis shows a notable split at the top of the rankings,” HEC professor Oliver Gottschalg said in a statement. “This surprising data suggests that these new VC firms deliver the greatest returns, followed by a group of stellar incumbents who have grown in size over the years while still outperforming the average VC.”

Here are database profiles for the 10 best performers:

