Side Letter: TPG’s target tenacity
TPG's fundraising ambitions remain undented by tariff turmoil. Plus: Eurazeo sees inflows and exits soar; and small deals drive Indian dealmaking. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.
TPG's fundraising ambitions remain undented by tariff turmoil. Plus: Eurazeo sees inflows and exits soar; and small deals drive Indian dealmaking. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination