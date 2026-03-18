PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Singaporean buyout shop plants first overseas flag in HK
The new office will 'support investment-related activities' and investor relations capabilities, a spokesperson tells PEI.
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The new office will 'support investment-related activities' and investor relations capabilities, a spokesperson tells PEI.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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