South Korea’s Teachers’ Pension seeks domestic VC fund managers

Institution: Teachers’ Pension

Headquarters: Naju-si, South Korea

AUM: 23.27 trillion won

Allocation to alternatives: 21.8 percent

The South Korea’s Teachers’ Pension has issued a request for proposal for domestic venture capital fund managers.

The pension plans to commit a total of 100 billion won ($71 million; €72 million) to at most four venture capital managers. Eligible managers should manage a fund of at least 100 billion won. Successful firms should have at least one fund manager who possesses at least 10 years’ experience in the private equity/venture capital industry.

The submission deadline is 20 October 2022, with a decision put to the investment committee planned in late November.

The 23.27 trillion won pension has already exceeded its 21.5 percent target allocation to alternative investment, which currently stands at 21.8 percent.

