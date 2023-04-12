The US pension fund has revealed two new private equity fund commitments.

Institution: Texas County and District Retirement System

Headquarters: Austin, United States

AUM: $41.8 billion

Allocation to private equity: 27.8%

Texas County & District Retirement System has revealed $120 million in commitments to private equity.

Commitments were made to two new vehicles, with $80 million being allocated to TA XV-A, a diversified buyout fund with a multi-regional focus. On top of this, $40 million was allocated to Lux Ventures VIII, a venture capital fund in North America that focuses on investments into biotech and life sciences.

