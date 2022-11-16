TCDRS backs Waterland Investments

The US pension has backed Waterland's ninth flagship PE fund.

Institution: Texas County and District Retirement System

Headquarters: Austin, US

AUM: $41.7 billion

Texas County and District Retirement System confirmed a commitment of €105 million to Waterland Private Equity Fund IX, according to its recent investment activity.

Founded in 1999, Waterland is an independent private equity investment firm that makes investments in growth companies in Western Europe. Waterland Private Equity Fund IX is the ninth flagship private equity fund by Waterland.

TCDRS’s recent fund commitments focus on European and North American vehicles, as shown below.

