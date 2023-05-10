The Texas-based pension made commitments to three private equity funds.

Institution: Texas County and District Retirement System

Headquarters: Austin, US

AUM: $41.8 billion

Allocation to private equity: 27.8%

The Texas County and District Retirement System has revealed $99 million in commitments to private equity, according to recent investment disclosures.

The US public pension fund made two commitments to US venture capital firm Mayfield, with $19.5 million allocated towards Mayfield Fund XVII, as well as a further $19.5 million to Mayfield Select III.

A further $60 million was committed to Cortec Group Fund VIII, a buyout fund managed by Cortec Group.

