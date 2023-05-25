Four private equity commitments were confirmed in the recent 25 May meeting.

Institution: Texas Municipal Retirement System

Headquarters: Austin, US

AUM: $36.5 billion

Allocation to private equity: 10.2%

The Texas Municipal Retirement System has announced $350 million in commitments to private equity in its 25 May meeting materials.

The public pension fund committed another $75 million to the Public Pension Capital Fund managed by PPC Enterprises. TMRS had previously allocated $75 million towards the open-ended fund in 2021.

TMRS also committed $100 million each to Arcline Capital Partners III and Parthenon Investors VII, both of which are North America-focused buyout funds.

TMRS also established a new relationship with Gemspring Capital, earmarking $75 million towards their new offering Gemspring Capital Fund III.

