Institution: Texas Municipal Retirement System
Headquarters: Austin, US
AUM: $36.5 billion
Allocation to private equity: 10.2%
The Texas Municipal Retirement System has announced $350 million in commitments to private equity in its 25 May meeting materials.
The public pension fund committed another $75 million to the Public Pension Capital Fund managed by PPC Enterprises. TMRS had previously allocated $75 million towards the open-ended fund in 2021.
TMRS also committed $100 million each to Arcline Capital Partners III and Parthenon Investors VII, both of which are North America-focused buyout funds.
TMRS also established a new relationship with Gemspring Capital, earmarking $75 million towards their new offering Gemspring Capital Fund III.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.