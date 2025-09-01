Troutman Pepper Locke: The evolving continuation vehicle
Continuation vehicles are constantly developing as key tools for GPs and LPs alike, say Stephanie Pindyck-Costantino and P Thao Le at Troutman Pepper Locke.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Continuation vehicles are constantly developing as key tools for GPs and LPs alike, say Stephanie Pindyck-Costantino and P Thao Le at Troutman Pepper Locke.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination