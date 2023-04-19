Name: Virginia Retirement System
Headquarters: Richmond, US
AUM: $102.5 billion
Allocation to Public equity: 18%
Virginia Retirement System has confirmed commitments worth $850 million to private equity vehicles during its April investment advisory committee meeting.
VRS has committed $150 million to Ares Capital Europe VI, $250 million to Ares Pathfinder II, $150 million to Oaktree Opportunities Fund XII and a further $300 million to Hellman and Friedman XI.
The pension fund’s current allocation to private equity funds is 18 percent, which is above the target allocation of 16 percent of its $102.5 billion investment portfolio.
