Name: Virginia Retirement System

Headquarters: Richmond, US

AUM: $102.5 billion

Allocation to Public equity: 18%

Virginia Retirement System has confirmed commitments worth $850 million to private equity vehicles during its April investment advisory committee meeting.

VRS has committed $150 million to Ares Capital Europe VI, $250 million to Ares Pathfinder II, $150 million to Oaktree Opportunities Fund XII and a further $300 million to Hellman and Friedman XI.

The pension fund’s current allocation to private equity funds is 18 percent, which is above the target allocation of 16 percent of its $102.5 billion investment portfolio.

