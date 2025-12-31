Young private equity talent shapes the industry: Story of the Year
As PE continues to face challenges in different aspects, the next generation of leaders offers insight into how the industry may evolve.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
As PE continues to face challenges in different aspects, the next generation of leaders offers insight into how the industry may evolve.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination