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Avance-backed Alchemy Technology Group buys Austin cybersecurity provider Freeit Data Solutions

The Austin-based company provides data management, infrastructure and cybersecurity services, with a focus on state, local and education customers.

ByPE Hub Staff
1 hour ago1 min read
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