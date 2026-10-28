Avance-backed Alchemy Technology Group buys Austin cybersecurity provider Freeit Data Solutions
The Austin-based company provides data management, infrastructure and cybersecurity services, with a focus on state, local and education customers.
The Austin-based company provides data management, infrastructure and cybersecurity services, with a focus on state, local and education customers.
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