Centerbridge agrees Canopius exit to Samsung Fire & Marine, KKR and KIC
Canopius is an international specialty and property and casualty insurer and reinsurer with offices in Australia, Bermuda, Singapore, the UK and the US.
Canopius is an international specialty and property and casualty insurer and reinsurer with offices in Australia, Bermuda, Singapore, the UK and the US.
TPG Growth’s Smith and Howard completes Alabama and Mississippi accounting add-ons
13 minutes ago · 2 mins read
LLCP acquires home services franchisor Five Star from Princeton Equity Group
47 minutes ago · 2 mins read
Thompson Street Capital Partners makes growth investment in Kinneberg Management Group
1 hour ago · 2 mins read
Partners Group’s Cloudflight completes acquisition and integration of paiqo
6 hours ago · 2 mins read