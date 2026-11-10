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Centerbridge agrees Canopius exit to Samsung Fire & Marine, KKR and KIC

Canopius is an international specialty and property and casualty insurer and reinsurer with offices in Australia, Bermuda, Singapore, the UK and the US.

ByPEI Staff
6 hours ago2 mins read
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