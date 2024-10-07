Coller taps ex-Blue Owl, UBS head in apparent APAC wealth push
Pak-Seng Lai, former head of APAC private wealth at Blue Owl Capital and head of private markets APAC at UBS, joined Coller's Hong Kong office in October.
