PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Data snapshot: Dry powder builds up in post-2021 PE funds
Private equity funds raised in recent years hold far more undeployed capital than earlier vintages at the same stage in their life, PEI Group data shows.
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Private equity funds raised in recent years hold far more undeployed capital than earlier vintages at the same stage in their life, PEI Group data shows.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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