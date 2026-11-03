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EQT Infrastructure-backed SatPort acquires Speedcast’s teleport business, adding 12 sites

Speedcast’s teleport business runs 12 satellite ground stations across 11 countries and five continents.

ByPE Hub Staff
1 hour ago1 min read
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