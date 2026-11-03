EQT Infrastructure-backed SatPort acquires Speedcast’s teleport business, adding 12 sites
Speedcast’s teleport business runs 12 satellite ground stations across 11 countries and five continents.
Speedcast’s teleport business runs 12 satellite ground stations across 11 countries and five continents.
O2 Investment Partners exits Xobee Networks via sale to Sole Source-backed Brite
1 hour ago · 1 min read
Francisco Partners and KKR to take minority stakes in H&F-backed TeamSystem
3 hours ago · 2 mins read
Benford Capital-backed RM Young acquires rain sensor maker Texas Electronics
4 hours ago · 1 min read