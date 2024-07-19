EQT looks to set up NAV loan for 2021-vintage flagship
The facility would be intended to support value accretive add-ons rather than to distribute capital to investors, PEI understands.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The facility would be intended to support value accretive add-ons rather than to distribute capital to investors, PEI understands.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination