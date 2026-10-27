Eurazeo’s CEO Christophe Bavière shares mid-market strategy; Leon Capital to invest in data center infra company VKE; Truelink to carve out Johnson Controls’ intrusion products business

Leon Capital makes growth investment in VKE Group, a European data center infrastructure business; Eurazeo’s new sole-CEO Christophe Bavière spoke with PEI Private Equity about how the firm’s focus on the European mid-market is paying off; Truelink Capital agrees to acquire the global intrusion products business of Johnson Controls.