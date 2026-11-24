FPE Capital backs UK cybersecurity firm SEP2 with first Fund IV deal
SEP2 is a managed cybersecurity services provider serving more than 300 businesses from its security operations center in Leeds.
SEP2 is a managed cybersecurity services provider serving more than 300 businesses from its security operations center in Leeds.
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