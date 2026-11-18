Frazier Healthcare Partners takes majority stake in bioengineering firm Atum
The Newark, California-based company combines machine learning, gene synthesis and cell line development to help biopharma companies bring new therapies to the clinic.
The Newark, California-based company combines machine learning, gene synthesis and cell line development to help biopharma companies bring new therapies to the clinic.
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