GHK’s CPL strikes first add-on deal for Chicago architecture firm Bailey Edward
Founded in 1991, the company has more than 45 professionals across three Illinois offices and serves public and private clients in 24 states.
Founded in 1991, the company has more than 45 professionals across three Illinois offices and serves public and private clients in 24 states.
TA-backed Diatech Pharmacogenetics acquires German thermal cycler maker SensoQuest
7 hours ago · 1 min read
Broadwing-backed Forte Technologies adds Illinois cybersecurity compliance firm BCSS
8 hours ago · 1 min read
HCAP Partners-backed Real Diagnostics adds saliva-based oral health testing firm SimplyTest
8 hours ago · 1 min read