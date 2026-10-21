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GHK’s CPL strikes first add-on deal for Chicago architecture firm Bailey Edward

Founded in 1991, the company has more than 45 professionals across three Illinois offices and serves public and private clients in 24 states.

ByPE Hub Staff
21 October 20261 min read
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