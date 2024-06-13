To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Lower DPI ratios for LPs are playing out in the M&A market, swinging the pendulum towards buyers, co-head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's private equity business Michael Bruun tells PEI.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination