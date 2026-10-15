PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Is an elevated hurdle rate a good idea?
Astorg is offering anchor LPs in its ninth fund a 12% preferred return – a rare move that some see as a show of alignment and others as a sign of a tough raise.
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Astorg is offering anchor LPs in its ninth fund a 12% preferred return – a rare move that some see as a show of alignment and others as a sign of a tough raise.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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