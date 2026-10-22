KKR to acquire IEP Technologies and Newson Gale from Hoerbiger
IEP Technologies makes industrial explosion protection systems, while Newson Gale provides static grounding and bonding to help prevent explosions caused by electrostatic ignition.
IEP Technologies makes industrial explosion protection systems, while Newson Gale provides static grounding and bonding to help prevent explosions caused by electrostatic ignition.
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