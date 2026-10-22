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KKR to acquire IEP Technologies and Newson Gale from Hoerbiger

IEP Technologies makes industrial explosion protection systems, while Newson Gale provides static grounding and bonding to help prevent explosions caused by electrostatic ignition.

ByPE Hub Staff
10 hours ago2 mins read
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