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Kohlberg-backed Trinity acquires Verix to add pharma AI execution tools

Founded in 2007, Verix runs Tovana, a patented AI-powered software platform used by pharma, biotech and specialty pharma commercial teams, from offices in the US and Israel.

ByPE Hub Staff
1 hour ago2 mins read
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