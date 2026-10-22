Kohlberg-backed Trinity acquires Verix to add pharma AI execution tools
Founded in 2007, Verix runs Tovana, a patented AI-powered software platform used by pharma, biotech and specialty pharma commercial teams, from offices in the US and Israel.
Founded in 2007, Verix runs Tovana, a patented AI-powered software platform used by pharma, biotech and specialty pharma commercial teams, from offices in the US and Israel.
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