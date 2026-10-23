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New Harbor Capital’s LGM Pharma acquires contract lab Sannova Analytical

Founded in 2006, the Somerset, New Jersey-based company provides cGMP analytical testing and GLP bioanalytical services to pharmaceutical and biotech clients.

ByPE Hub Staff
9 hours ago2 mins read
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