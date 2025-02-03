NSSK: Value creation starts with staff engagement
Initiatives to boost workforce diversity, motivation and happiness can pay dividends for investors, explain NSSK’s Jun Tsusaka, Kiyomi Matsuda and Kurama Sato.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Initiatives to boost workforce diversity, motivation and happiness can pay dividends for investors, explain NSSK’s Jun Tsusaka, Kiyomi Matsuda and Kurama Sato.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination