Orangewood forms THRM platform, acquires RSG in 'fragmented' foodservice industry; Hg’s Chris Kindt on AI-proofing software pricing

Orangewood Partners has formed THRM platform and made initial investment of RSG; Blue Point Capital Partners-backed Weaver Brands has acquired Shapley's and plans to expand through M&A and organic growth; Chris Kindt, partner and head of value creation at Hg, said the London-based private equity firm sent its software portfolio companies on a mission in 2026 to AI-proof their pricing.