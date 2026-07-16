PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Partners Group warns evergreen outflows could hit $20bn
Private equity also accounts for two-thirds of Partners Group’s underperforming assets, the firm disclosed in its Wednesday earnings presentation.
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Private equity also accounts for two-thirds of Partners Group’s underperforming assets, the firm disclosed in its Wednesday earnings presentation.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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