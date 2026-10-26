Permira co-CEO Brian Ruder: Software assets offer opportunity for ‘really interesting vintages’; L Catterton invests in AI-powered shopping platform

Our latest Sector Spotlight, on AI and the TMT sector, looking at how private equity firms are adapting to a new world where old assumptions and playbooks in software investing no longer apply; L Catterton invests in Glance, an AI-powered personal shopping platform; Pitchwise Holdings agrees to buy shares in Spanish soccer team Valencia CF.