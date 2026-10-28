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Providence Equity to acquire Fitness Park from FFC, M Capital and Momentum

Fitness Park is a French gym franchisor with more than 1.7 million members across more than 467 clubs.

ByPE Hub Staff
2 hours ago2 mins read
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