Side Letter: 3.5x reasons to continue

Continuation funds have been all the rage this year, with one survey of UK mid-market PE managers finding that such vehicles are the preferred method of exit. A recent example is UK financial software- and services-focused AnaCap, which in October was near to closing a process to move two assets – insurance broker MRH Trowe and tax-focused software developer Gestión Tributaria Territorial – into a separate vehicle. Our colleagues at Secondaries Investor broke the news at the time (registration required). This morning the firm confirmed the close of the process, which has contributed to generating a 3.5x money multiple and a 52 percent internal rate of return for its 2016 AnaCap Financial Partners III.
AnaCap had agreed earlier in the year to partially exit the two assets via M&A processes with TA Associates and Stirling Square Capital Partners. In this latest transaction, the backers of the continuation fund – HarbourVest Partners and Schroders – also committed primary capital to AnaCap funds. The deal shows managers can indeed have their cake and eat it – and then some – when it comes to selling portfolio companies via traditional routes, delivering liquidity for LPs, holding on to prized assets, and raising fresh LP capital.
Where are European family offices putting their money? Direct PE. That’s according to the The European Family Office Report 2023 from Campden Wealth and HSBC Global Private Banking, which found that 38 percent plan to allocate more to the strategy and 28 percent net, more than any other asset class. Real estate and venture capital were next most popular on a net basis, with 21 percent planning an increase respectively, followed by PE funds at 18 percent net.
The report found that, on average, European family offices allocate 28 percent of their AUM to private markets, up slightly from 27 percent a year prior, making it the largest asset class for the investor group alongside equities.
This trend goes both ways: as PEI reported earlier this year, PE managers are increasingly catering to the wealth and family office channels as institutional LPs wrestle with exposure and a lack of distributions. Last month, Apollo Global Management chief executive Marc Rowan said on the firm’s Q3 earnings call that the potential for this segment was huge. “For high-net-worth families, family offices, I think they will be 50 percent plus [invested] in alternatives over the next five years. We are seeing that kind of uptake in traction.”
Asset owners are increasingly waking up to the threat climate change poses to their investment portfolios. Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association, for example, is seeing lower return projections in its climate scenario analyses, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required).
LACERA – in analysis conducted by investment consultant Meketa – projects that its $74.6 billion portfolio would experience a 15 percent net asset value writedown in a global warming scenario of below 2 degrees centigrade (the global warming scenario most governments are working towards). The majority of this value writedown – 11.1 percent – would be due to physical risks, as more frequent and extreme weather events, higher sea levels and degradation of land and natural resources devalue assets.
In a separate analysis focused on asset classes, Meketa found that a 3 degrees centigrade scenario would negatively impact rates of return from PE, core private real estate and natural resources in the next 20 years more than other asset classes. PE returns would drop from 11 percent to 10.67 percent; core private real estate from 6.5 percent to 6.14 percent and natural resources from 10.27 percent to 9.86 percent. “We’re doing this because climate and other scenarios potentially have material economic consequences for the fund,” LACERA chief investment officer Jonathan Grabel told the investment board last month.
