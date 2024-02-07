Side Letter: $5.4bn reasons to repeal

A court has heard oral arguments for and against the SEC's private fund advisers rule. Plus: Hg's retail raise and Arkansas seeks new manager relationships. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Showdown in New Orleans

If allowed to stand, the US regulator’s sweeping private funds rules will cost the industry $5.4 billion per year and drive many smaller fund managers out of business. That’s according to the lead attorney for six trade groups that put oral arguments to the Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Monday. “The rule at issue here is a brazen attempt to exercise plenary authority over private funds,” Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Eugene Scalia told the three-judge panel. “Profits in private funds are substantially larger than the public markets. Fees have declined. Nonetheless, and for no good reason, the SEC is attempting to subvert the exemptions.”

Arguing for the SEC, assistant general counsel Jeff Berger said outperformance in the private funds industry isn’t enjoyed across the board. Smaller pension funds, for example, are facing situations where they can’t get clear information about how much they are paying on returns that they may or may not be getting, he argued. The new rules give smaller public pension funds “a chance to earn and enjoy the benefits of the private fund industry”, he added.

So what’s next? An SEC loss may mean portions of the rule are vacated, or there could be wider implications for a whole swathe of SEC rulemaking, according to Marc Elovitz, co-managing partner at Schulte, Roth & Zabel. The latter would put a “huge hole” in other rules the SEC has opposed. It may take about six weeks for the Fifth Circuit to issue a final order in a case after oral arguments. You can read more on Monday’s hearing here.

Hg’s wealth offering

Software specialist Hg has raised over €125 million for Fusion, the first sector-specialised PE product for individual investors, ahead of its initial target to raise over €100 million in its first year. Interest in Hg’s semi-liquid and open-ended offering mainly came from Hg “friends and family”, as well as new family office relationships and wealth managers, a source with knowledge of the matter told Side Letter. Hg launched the product last October with the aim of providing non-US individuals access to Hg’s funds, co-investments and secondaries in legacy Hg funds. With a single commitment of at least €100,000 (or €25,000 via a distributor), individual investors will have access to Hg’s funds and also enable them to co-invest in the firm’s portfolio companies. Capital raised for Fusion has started investing in Hg’s portfolio, with exposure to six of the firm’s funds across three vintages, Side Letter understands. Fusion is seeking a target return of between 15-17 percent net, per a factsheet on the firm’s website.

Seeking new connections

While many LPs having been sticking with re-ups of late, here’s an example of one US pension that has discussed its plans to add new managers to its private equity portfolio. In an investment committee meeting this week, Arkansas Teacher Retirement System said it plans to commit $385 million to 10 private equity funds in 2024, much of which will be allocated to new managers not in the pension’s portfolio, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). Michael Bacine, managing director of consultant Franklin Park, noted that many of the $21.3 billion system’s existing managers are not in market with funds, allowing for new relationships to be formed. “The pacing plan is weighted to include newer managers not currently in your portfolio,” he said.

Many LPs have opted to continue existing relationships amid concerns regarding overallocation to PE and liquidity corns. Arkansas Teacher, for its part, allocates 13.7 percent of its total fund to private equity, above its 12 percent target, according to board documents. The system has already added mid-market buyouts shop The Beekman Group to its roster by committing $35 million to its fifth flagship in January.

Essentials

Distress test

Situations in which lenders are dealing with the repercussions of defaults are becoming more frequent. The latest evidence of a challenging environment is provided by the latest Distress Alert from Alvarez & Marsal, the professional services firm.

The study, which assesses the financial performance and balance sheet robustness of more than 4,500 companies in Europe, finds that corporate distress in the region is at its highest level since the start of the covid pandemic. Nearly 10 percent of companies in the study are in distress and the proportion facing distress has risen 10 percent since 2021. Furthermore, the number of companies experiencing weakening performance has risen 20 percent year on year due to inflation impacting wages and energy costs amid decelerating consumer demand.

The number of companies with weak balance sheets has also risen year on year, climbing to nearly a third of all companies (31 percent). A&M said this reflected rising debt costs and upcoming maturities in a higher interest rate environment. Germany showed the highest proportion of distress (15 percent), up from 9 percent last year, amid a particularly challenging business environment.

Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Bill Myers, Carmela Mendoza, Helen de Beer and Madeleine Farman.