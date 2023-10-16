Side Letter: APAC’s sidecar spate

Patria’s PE purchase

Just as Side Letter was going to press came the news that Patria Investments, Brazil’s largest private markets firm, has agreed to acquire Abrdn‘s European private equity business in a transaction involving £7.5 billion ($9.1 billion; €8.7 billion) in assets. Abrdn’s 55 staff across investment and operational support in the region will move to the New York-listed firm, and will be part of its newly launched Patria global private markets business. The news comes a month after affiliate title Secondaries Investor broke the news that Patria was launching a dedicated secondaries strategy as part of further global expansion (registration required). We’ll have more details on this latest transaction.

In the sidecar driver’s seat

It’s been well-documented that western investors are asking lawyers about the possibility of sidecars that would enable them to opt out of exposure to Chinese private markets. Such vehicles, however, are also appearing elsewhere in Asia-Pacific.

There is a trend of Japanese and Korean investors opting out of domestic investments in funds with a pan-Asia strategy, Chloe Cheng, Singapore-based counsel at Clifford Chance, told Side Letter. “These LPs are already invested in their home market, so when they invest in pan-Asia strategies, they seek to achieve diversification of their portfolio instead of doubling down on their home market. There’s also currency risk. A foreign exchange risk is introduced when Japanese and Korean investors invest in USD-denominated international funds and such funds then invest into Japan and Korea in their local currencies.”

Though China sidecars are likely to be the exception rather than the rule, there have already been high-profile examples of their use in recent years. Hong Kong real estate firm Gaw Capital Partners, for example, created a separate sleeve in its seventh flagship vehicle for North American investors that did not want exposure to that market, our colleagues at PERE reported in January (registration required).

“The uncertainty around the Chinese economy and the geopolitical tensions between US and China will lead to people seeking to opt out of investments in China via excuse rights, sidecars or other structural solutions,” Cheng said. “For US LPs, we’ve heard that the returns in their domestic market could be higher than what they can get by investing in APAC. Therefore, especially in this risky environment, some US investors have opted to just invest domestically.”

A fundraising slowdown has granted investors more say when negotiating fund terms this year. “The LPs are in the driver’s seat,” Cheng noted. “In the past, we would have scenarios where a GP could say, well, China is part of our investment strategy so as an investor into our fund you will be exposed to China. But now investors can say that it doesn’t align with their investment policies and GPs are now more ready to agree to LP requests or otherwise structure in order to secure capital in this tough fundraising market.”

Stanford’s report card

Venture capital and growth equity exposure was a dark spot in Stanford University’s otherwise positive returns, the endowment said last week.

“Strong results in most asset classes during the past year were partially offset by losses in our venture capital and growth equity portfolios, continuing a correction that began in 2022,” Robert Wallace, chief executive of Stanford Management Company, said in a statement. It did not disclose individual returns for asset classes or strategies. The $36.5 billion US endowment delivered a 4.4 percent return for its main vehicle, falling below the median US college and university endowments return of 6.9 percent, it said. VC and growth managers Stanford has committed to include ChrysCapital, Greylock Partners and Gávea Investimentos, according to Private Equity International data.

Essentials