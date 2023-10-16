Side Letter: APAC’s sidecar spate

Just happened
Patria’s PE purchase
Just as Side Letter was going to press came the news that Patria Investments, Brazil’s largest private markets firm, has agreed to acquire Abrdn‘s European private equity business in a transaction involving £7.5 billion ($9.1 billion; €8.7 billion) in assets. Abrdn’s 55 staff across investment and operational support in the region will move to the New York-listed firm, and will be part of its newly launched Patria global private markets business. The news comes a month after affiliate title Secondaries Investor broke the news that Patria was launching a dedicated secondaries strategy as part of further global expansion (registration required). We’ll have more details on this latest transaction.
In the sidecar driver’s seat
It’s been well-documented that western investors are asking lawyers about the possibility of sidecars that would enable them to opt out of exposure to Chinese private markets. Such vehicles, however, are also appearing elsewhere in Asia-Pacific.
There is a trend of Japanese and Korean investors opting out of domestic investments in funds with a pan-Asia strategy, Chloe Cheng, Singapore-based counsel at Clifford Chance, told Side Letter. “These LPs are already invested in their home market, so when they invest in pan-Asia strategies, they seek to achieve diversification of their portfolio instead of doubling down on their home market. There’s also currency risk. A foreign exchange risk is introduced when Japanese and Korean investors invest in USD-denominated international funds and such funds then invest into Japan and Korea in their local currencies.”
Though China sidecars are likely to be the exception rather than the rule, there have already been high-profile examples of their use in recent years. Hong Kong real estate firm Gaw Capital Partners, for example, created a separate sleeve in its seventh flagship vehicle for North American investors that did not want exposure to that market, our colleagues at PERE reported in January (registration required).
“The uncertainty around the Chinese economy and the geopolitical tensions between US and China will lead to people seeking to opt out of investments in China via excuse rights, sidecars or other structural solutions,” Cheng said. “For US LPs, we’ve heard that the returns in their domestic market could be higher than what they can get by investing in APAC. Therefore, especially in this risky environment, some US investors have opted to just invest domestically.”
A fundraising slowdown has granted investors more say when negotiating fund terms this year. “The LPs are in the driver’s seat,” Cheng noted. “In the past, we would have scenarios where a GP could say, well, China is part of our investment strategy so as an investor into our fund you will be exposed to China. But now investors can say that it doesn’t align with their investment policies and GPs are now more ready to agree to LP requests or otherwise structure in order to secure capital in this tough fundraising market.”
Stanford’s report card
Venture capital and growth equity exposure was a dark spot in Stanford University’s otherwise positive returns, the endowment said last week.
“Strong results in most asset classes during the past year were partially offset by losses in our venture capital and growth equity portfolios, continuing a correction that began in 2022,” Robert Wallace, chief executive of Stanford Management Company, said in a statement. It did not disclose individual returns for asset classes or strategies. The $36.5 billion US endowment delivered a 4.4 percent return for its main vehicle, falling below the median US college and university endowments return of 6.9 percent, it said. VC and growth managers Stanford has committed to include ChrysCapital, Greylock Partners and Gávea Investimentos, according to Private Equity International data.
Essentials
Potential for growth
Goldman Sachs Asset Management estimates there is around $700 billion worth of M&A capacity waiting to be spent in the European growth equity market. Speaking to our colleagues at PE Hub Europe (registration required), Christian Resch, head of EMEA Growth Equity, said an uptick in this market should be expected, with tech buyers in particular sitting on a large amount of cash.
The European growth equity environment is getting more attractive for financial and strategic investors, said Resch, given sellers have trimmed their valuation expectations “a bit” relative to where they were in 2021 and in the first half of 2022. “At the same time, strategic buyers, and tech buyers in particular, sit on a very large amount of cash on balance sheets… We’re talking about probably north of $700 billion of capacity in the market to do M&A. It’s not unreasonable to expect that part of that will be utilised for M&A transactions.”
European growth equity is moving slowly at present. Resch notes there are plenty of bidders around the highest quality companies – ones that “still have an ability to sell themselves and fundraise at very compelling prices” – but for those sitting below this upper ranking, capital raising has become much harder. As a result, some firms are resorting to structured transactions, or staying at home entirely, Resch said. “They want to avoid the negative stigma attached to a failed process.”
PSG’s pot
PSG (the US growth equity firm, not the Parisian football giant) has held a first close on more than 50 percent of its latest flagship’s target, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). PSG VI, which opened earlier this year, has a $6.5 billion target and $7 billion hard-cap. The initial close, held in August, is expected to be followed by a final close in the first quarter of 2024, according to San Antonio Fire and Police Pension Fund documents.
If the hard-cap is reached, Fund VI will easily be the largest in its series, exceeding the $4.5 billion secured by PSG V in 2021 by 55 percent.
PSG was launched in 2014 as the growth equity strategy of Providence Equity Partners. In 2020, Providence Strategic Growth spun out of its parent organisation to become a standalone business under the PSG brand.
PSG’s flagship series has a strong track record, according to San Antonio documents. Fund IV was generating a 2x net multiple and a 53 percent net IRR as of March. Its successor, Fund V, was earning a 1.1x net multiple and an 8 percent net IRR.
Other growth equity funds in the market include Blackstone Growth II, targeting $8 billion, and TPG Growth VI, which is seeking $4 billion.
Dig deeper
LP meetings. It’s Monday, so here are some LP meetings to watch out for this week.
16 October
- Orange County Employees Retirement System
- New York City Police Pension Fund
- City of Clearwater Employees’ Pension Fund
17 October
- Baltimore City Fire and Police Employees’ Retirement System
- Maryland State Retirement and Pension System
- State of Wisconsin Investment Board
- Prime Super
- Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association
- Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands
- City of Tampa General Employees’ Retirement Fund
- Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
- Houston Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund
18 October
- City Of Austin Police Retirement System (CAPRS)
- Detroit General Retirement System
- Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System
- State of Wisconsin Investment Board
- Chicago Firemen Annuity & Benefit Fund
- Chicago Policemen’s Annuity & Benefits Fund
- Boston Retirement System
- New York City Board of Education Retirement System
- New York City Employees’ Retirement System
- Louisiana Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System
- Georgia Firefighters’ Pension Fund
19 October
- Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York
- Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority
- University of Vermont
- City of Westminster Pension Fund
- Cornwall Council Pension Fund
- School Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio
- Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System
- Maryland State Retirement and Pension System
- Chicago Municipal Employees’ Annuity and Benefit Fund
- Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System
- State Universities Retirement System of Illinois
- Virginia Retirement System
- City of Baltimore Employees’ Retirement System
- Municipal Employees Retirement System of Louisiana
- Pembroke Pines Firefighters & Police Officers Pension Fund
- Allegheny County Retirement System
- Alameda County Employees’ Retirement Association (ACERA)
- Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada
- Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund
- Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System
- Miami Beach Firefighters’ and Police Officers’ Pension Plan
20 October
- Oklahoma Firefighters Pension & Retirement System
- School Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio
- Denver Employees Retirement Plan
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Helen de Beer, Madeleine Farman and Katrina Lau.