Side Letter: Carlyle’s wealth head hire; UK’s DC PE push; PwC’s asset management survey

Carlyle’s Clifford capture

Carlyle Group – the fifth-largest private equity firm in the world – has appointed Shane Clifford to the newly created position of head of private wealth strategy, according to a statement Side Letter has seen exclusively. Clifford joins Carlyle from Franklin Templeton, where he was a senior managing director responsible for growing the alternatives unit, as well as managing its product development and retail distribution strategy. He will be responsible for growing Carlyle’s private wealth business by identifying new potential investors, products and capital-raising opportunities.

Carlyle’s move comes after chief financial officer Curtis Buser told analysts on a Q3 2021 earnings call that the plan was “to remain focused on our institutional channel”. At the time, Buser noted that the high-net-worth segment already contributed between 10 and 15 percent of Carlyle’s fundraising. Nathan Urquhart, Carlyle’s then-head of investor relations, also told Private Equity International in April that year that private wealth in Asia and Europe was a growth area for the firm. Last year, it partnered with digital fundraising platform iCapital and Allfunds to further distribute Carlyle funds to the private wealth channel.

A growing number of firms, including many of Carlyle’s peers in the upper echelons of the alternatives industry, are prioritising the private wealth channel. This is in part due to rising demand for private markets among this investor base more broadly, and not least because fundraising from other avenues has become more difficult. Though hires such as Clifford are more likely a strategic response to the former dynamic than the latter, their roles certainly take on particular importance in today’s environment.

Speaking of new investor pools…

Fundraisers take note: some of the UK’s largest defined contribution pension schemes are set to allocate a minimum of 5 percent of total assets to unlisted equities, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said on Monday. DC pensions including Nest, Scottish Windows, Aviva, Mercer, Legal & General and M&G have agreed to participate in the Mansion House Compact, a voluntary pledge to reach this allocation by 2030. Signatories will invest in a variety of existing or new investment vehicles to fulfil their commitment, the compact said.

The aim – should the rest of the DC market follow suit – is to unlock about £50 billion ($64 billion; €59 billion) of financing into areas such as life sciences, biotech, clean tech and fintech by the end of the decade. This is in a bid to secure the best possible outcome for pension savers and to strengthen the UK’s position as a leading financial centre, Hunt said.

Hunt also noted that the government will consult on accelerating the consolidation of Local Government Pension Scheme assets by March 2025, and on plans to double existing local government pension scheme allocations in PE to 10 percent, which could unlock a further £25 billion by 2030. These moves are reminiscent of 2021’s “Investment Big Bang”, which in principle allowed the UK’s DC pensions to invest in long-term, illiquid assets, and set the groundwork for the launch of Long-Term Asset Funds (more on that here).

Commenting on the reforms, Michael Moore, chief executive of the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association, said in a statement: “Whilst investment into the UK is a welcome vote of confidence, relying so heavily on foreign investment to scale up UK companies will hold the UK back… We need to drive scale amongst the UK’s 28,000 DC schemes and prioritise growing the pipeline of UK investment opportunities, rather than mandating that pension schemes invest in the UK.”

Some questions about the compact remain: does the UK PE market have enough quality dealflow or dedicated funds to swallow this much LP capital? Does the term “unlisted equities” apply solely to corporate PE, or could other private assets – such as infrastructure equity – also qualify? And to what extent does investing 5 percent of total assets into UK unlisted equities represents a sage decision from a risk-return perspective?

Have any thoughts? We’d love to hear from you.

Essentials