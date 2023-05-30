Side Letter: China’s IPO implications; Platinum’s fund milestone; Ham Lane highlights

Seeking the exit

While received wisdom this year is that the IPO window has swung firmly closed, for China, at least, reports of the IPO’s demise may be greatly exaggerated. Speaking at the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association’s China Private Equity Summit this morning, Grace Lee, partner and group COO at Qiming Venture Partners, said going public has become an increasingly significant exit strategy in recent years. The firm listed seven companies in 2022 and has completed six IPOs this year alone, including five in the US. “Back in 2021, literally, we have an average of one IPO per year,” Lee noted.

The founder of another Chinese growth firm managing about $1 billion in assets told Side Letter on the event sidelines that it had completed one IPO in Shenzhen this year and filed for another two in Hong Kong. “The environment isn’t as strong this year but we still want to grab a seat [at the IPO table],” they said. “The cycle will come back and investors will gain more when it returns and as the businesses grow.”

The global IPO share of exit value in growth equity and venture capital fell from 26 percent in 2021 to 17 percent in 2022; the drop for buyout-backed IPOs fell more drastically from 14 percent in 2021 to 1 percent in 2022, according to Bain & Co. In Asia-Pacific, these figures have proven more robust: IPOs remained the primary mode of exit for PE in 2022, declining only slightly to 45 percent of exit value.

China issued new IPO rules in February to simplify listing requirements and improve vetting procedures. Instead of the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission, individual stock exchanges are now responsible for the vetting process. Though on paper a positive development, digesting the new regulations may take time. “I think the key thing is confusion between the communication of IPO candidates and the new listing committee,” Jianming Zou, head of PE at VMS Group, which has several portfolio companies that are filing for IPO, told delegates. “Before when it’s all handled by CSRC, it’s very clear who is responsible for accounting, who is responsible for legal issue, who is responsible for business.”

It’s important not to overstate the situation. After all, Greater China exit activity fell 35 percent last year, according to Bain & Co. As Stephen Zhang, partner at Roc Partners, noted on another panel, it’s important for GPs to explore multiple exit routes in an environment with lots of pressure on DPI.

Still, the IPO market for China assets is clearly more active than one might expect given the circumstances. LPs eyeing Chinese PE have made no bones about the fact that they want to see improved DPI before committing to any more funds. If these recent examples are anything to go by, those investors may not have long to wait.

Platinum’s pile

US buyout shop Platinum Equity‘s latest fund has reached an important milestone. The firm has so far collected $10.66 billion for its sixth flagship buyout offering, narrowly surpassing the size of its 2019-vintage predecessor, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The fund, which has been in market since 2021, is nearing its final goal, reported in pension documents as either $12 billion or $15 billion, though the latter may be the hard-cap, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required).

The flagship is already the biggest in Platinum’s almost three-decade history. Fund VI will maintain the strategy observed by Platinum flagships since 2004: making control investments in underperforming, undermanaged and undervalued mid-market and large-cap companies primarily based in North America. These will operate in a variety of sectors, among them consumer, finance, healthcare, industrials, media, natural resources and technology.

At a time of economic uncertainty that includes the prospect of a recession, experience with complex deals, such as carveouts and special situations, may bring a wealth of opportunities to the vehicle.

Essentials