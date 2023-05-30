Side Letter: China’s IPO implications; Platinum’s fund milestone; Ham Lane highlights

Just happened
Seeking the exit
While received wisdom this year is that the IPO window has swung firmly closed, for China, at least, reports of the IPO’s demise may be greatly exaggerated. Speaking at the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association’s China Private Equity Summit this morning, Grace Lee, partner and group COO at Qiming Venture Partners, said going public has become an increasingly significant exit strategy in recent years. The firm listed seven companies in 2022 and has completed six IPOs this year alone, including five in the US. “Back in 2021, literally, we have an average of one IPO per year,” Lee noted.
The founder of another Chinese growth firm managing about $1 billion in assets told Side Letter on the event sidelines that it had completed one IPO in Shenzhen this year and filed for another two in Hong Kong. “The environment isn’t as strong this year but we still want to grab a seat [at the IPO table],” they said. “The cycle will come back and investors will gain more when it returns and as the businesses grow.”
The global IPO share of exit value in growth equity and venture capital fell from 26 percent in 2021 to 17 percent in 2022; the drop for buyout-backed IPOs fell more drastically from 14 percent in 2021 to 1 percent in 2022, according to Bain & Co. In Asia-Pacific, these figures have proven more robust: IPOs remained the primary mode of exit for PE in 2022, declining only slightly to 45 percent of exit value.
China issued new IPO rules in February to simplify listing requirements and improve vetting procedures. Instead of the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission, individual stock exchanges are now responsible for the vetting process. Though on paper a positive development, digesting the new regulations may take time. “I think the key thing is confusion between the communication of IPO candidates and the new listing committee,” Jianming Zou, head of PE at VMS Group, which has several portfolio companies that are filing for IPO, told delegates. “Before when it’s all handled by CSRC, it’s very clear who is responsible for accounting, who is responsible for legal issue, who is responsible for business.”
It’s important not to overstate the situation. After all, Greater China exit activity fell 35 percent last year, according to Bain & Co. As Stephen Zhang, partner at Roc Partners, noted on another panel, it’s important for GPs to explore multiple exit routes in an environment with lots of pressure on DPI.
Still, the IPO market for China assets is clearly more active than one might expect given the circumstances. LPs eyeing Chinese PE have made no bones about the fact that they want to see improved DPI before committing to any more funds. If these recent examples are anything to go by, those investors may not have long to wait.
Platinum’s pile
US buyout shop Platinum Equity‘s latest fund has reached an important milestone. The firm has so far collected $10.66 billion for its sixth flagship buyout offering, narrowly surpassing the size of its 2019-vintage predecessor, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The fund, which has been in market since 2021, is nearing its final goal, reported in pension documents as either $12 billion or $15 billion, though the latter may be the hard-cap, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required).
The flagship is already the biggest in Platinum’s almost three-decade history. Fund VI will maintain the strategy observed by Platinum flagships since 2004: making control investments in underperforming, undermanaged and undervalued mid-market and large-cap companies primarily based in North America. These will operate in a variety of sectors, among them consumer, finance, healthcare, industrials, media, natural resources and technology.
At a time of economic uncertainty that includes the prospect of a recession, experience with complex deals, such as carveouts and special situations, may bring a wealth of opportunities to the vehicle.
Essentials
Hamilton Lane’s earnings
Hamilton Lane published its Q4 and fiscal year-end 2023 on Thursday. Here are some highlights:
- PE vs private credit: Investors allocating more capital to credit than PE is multi-factored and driven by higher interest rates and banking dislocation, vice-chairman Erik Hirsch noted. “I think the notion of this is the golden period [of credit], we would be a little bit more tempered than that. I think it’s relatively early. I think what’s happening across the banking sector is very early… In some cases, credit is much more transactionally oriented, more akin to equity co-investing or secondary. And so, part of the mix shift that we’re seeing is [that] clients are moving some additional monies away from primary fund commitments into more transactionally oriented investments, credit being a part of that.”
- Evergreen fees: The firm’s evergreen products are commanding higher fee rates than its specialised funds and separate accounts. Ham Lane’s distribution channels via tech partners including Southeast Asia’s Alta, ADDX and Securitize has tokenised access to the firm’s products for both US and Asian individual investors. The firm’s evergreen platform stands at nearly $3.7 billion of AUM across three offerings and has grown 42 percent in the past 12 months, according to earnings materials.
- Retail march: Despite nearly $80 million of inflows per month from individual investors, the firm’s still “operating in a fairly choppy volatile retail investor market environment”, Hirsch said. “We view this as a long-term march to something that is very, very substantial part of this business… all things considered, we see continued growth from here.”
- Secondaries: The firm had gathered almost $2 billion for its sixth secondaries offering in total. About $300 million was collected in the quarter ended 31 March and the firm will keep the vehicle – which is seeking $5 billion – open until Q4 2023. Hirsch noted that bid-ask spreads in the secondaries market are an ongoing issue affecting deal volumes. He remains positive that there is “potential for faster dollar deployment” in the near-term.
More multi-asset moolah
Partners Group‘s third impact fund will be an evergreen multi-asset vehicle, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). The firm is in the early stages of planning PG Life Evergreen, of which 80 percent will be allocated to PE and infrastructure investments, with a smaller allocation to private debt.
The Swiss-headquartered firm’s PG Life impact strategy addresses decarbonisation, health and well-being and education. The multi-asset-class approach of PG Life Evergreen is similar to Partners Group’s debut impact vehicle, PG Life I, which was marketed as having capacity to invest in PE, private debt, infrastructure and real estate, Private Equity International reported in 2018.
Several impact funds have taken a multi-asset-class strategy. Brookfield Asset Management’s Global Transition Fund invests in PE and infrastructure; Just Climate, the climate-first platform established by Generation Investment Management, was set up to invest across venture capital, PE and infrastructure. Schroders’ LTAF, Climate+, will have PE, infrastructure, real estate and private debt allocations, while BlackRock’s “sustainability characteristics” LTAF – not an impact fund – will invest in both public and private funds across asset classes.
Dig deeper
LP meetings. Here are some LP meetings to watch out for this week.
30 May
31 May
- North Carolina State Treasury
- Plymouth County Retirement Association
- Oregon State Treasury
- Wayne County Employees’ Retirement System
- Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System
- Municipal Fire & Police Retirement System of Iowa
- St Louis Police Retirement System
1 June
- Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System
- Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System
- State Universities Retirement System of Illinois
- City of Philadelphia Board of Pensions & Retirement
- South Carolina Retirement System
- Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana
- Cambridge Retirement System
- Kern County Employees Retirement Association
- Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York
- Washington State Investment Board
- Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System
2 June
- NN Group
- San Joaquin County Employees’ Retirement Association
- State Universities Retirement System of Illinois
- Kern County Employees Retirement Association
- Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund
- Montgomery County Public Schools Pension Fund
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza and Katrina Lau.