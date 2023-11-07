Side Letter: Dechert report’s key findings

Dechert's latest industry report finds an unexpected asset class is at the top of private equity firms' wish-lists. Plus: advice from an outsourced CIO; and why PE will help normalise IPO markets next year. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

From the ashes

Market participants have settled into a “more measured cadence” over recent months after initially struggling to acclimatise to an unfamiliar fundraising market. That’s according to law firm Dechert’s sixth annual Global Private Equity Outlook, released this week, which found that high interest rates, tightened fiscal policy and lower distributions were some of the main factors straining PE fundraising efforts over the last few quarters.

Both deal value and volume declined sharply in Q1-Q3 from the year prior, the report found: transaction value fell 45 percent to $448 billion, while the number of deals dropped by 28 percent. In the US, the regional banking crisis of the first half of the year rattled markets, with 31 percent of North American respondents saying they plan to move their capital to large financial institutions. Elsewhere in the US market, the report notes, antitrust regulations have “a significant probability of sinking deals”.

“There’s quite a lot of work up front in terms of how you position going into the deal,” partner Chris Field tells Side Letter. “That’s where, for something like an add-on, you need to be particularly thoughtful about how you position yourself as owner of the portfolio company and the impact of that add-on for the market as a whole, which is something the FTC [Federal Trade Commission] is very focused on.”

In other more unusual findings:

Hedge funds are the most popular asset class private equity firms are considering adding over the next two years

Almost two-thirds of respondents say there is a moderate to very high risk that fund performance will fall below hurdle rates due to lower valuations of assets

Almost 60 percent of firms are planning to sell a GP stake over the next two years, mainly to fuel growth plans

More than half – 56 percent – of senior leadership at PE firms are forgoing carried interest to use the capital to retain or incentivise staff.

Outsourced advice

Backing pockets of the private equity industry that have historically outperformed other areas won’t be enough to generate outperformance in the future, according to outsourced CIO Partners Capital. It says the following methods will be “insufficient” across the next cycles.

High-growth sectors such as healthcare and technology

Teams that avoid cyclicality or capital intensity

Managers that minimise equity at acquisition

Managers backing lower mid-market companies that have historically had greater runway to achieve higher earnings growth than larger businesses

This is according to the firm’s The Future of Private Equity Investing is all about Post-Acquisition Operational Value Add white paper.

Tech and healthcare-focused buyout funds have mostly delivered first- or second-quartile funds over the past decade compared with the rest of the private equity market, John Beil, head of private equity and real estate at Partners Capital tells Side Letter. Comparing those funds and deals with a similar set of transactions will show that manager has delivered “just the beta of the market, or in many cases less than the beta of the market”, Beil explains.

“They were able to generate that return by getting revenue growth beta, perhaps adding negative value on operating margins, and then just getting the standard multiple expansion that all enterprise software businesses received over the last decade where it was just year after year, from 2008 to 202… multiples expanding,” he says.

Managers that have been able to grow top-line revenue both organically and inorganically and that have been able to improve the operating margins of companies will be key to sourcing outsized returns, Beil adds. “If you compare manager by manager, deal by deal, their portfolio to targeted specific benchmarks, you are able to identify who we believe are the alpha generators as well as those that are not, which we call the alpha detractors.”

Essentials