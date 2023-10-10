Side Letter: Florida SBA’s secondaries scheme

Tactical opportunities

How has the $238 billion Florida State Board of Administration been taking advantage of market conditions favouring LPs? By turning to the secondaries market. Responding to a question about what tactics the pension had been using at its latest investment advisory council meeting, John Bradley, senior investment officer for private equity, said the SBA had been bidding on second-hand fund stakes – mainly in energy funds. “We’ve been successful in a number of instances accessing new funds and rolling the portfolio over today into what we think is going to be a better, high-quality portfolio.”

The pension has looked to funds where it doesn’t have a current relationship – either because it previously cut off ties with a manager or because it wasn’t able to access a particular fund. “[We’ve] gone back to those funds and said hey, here’s who we are, here’s what we do, here’s the portfolio we’ve built, we’d love to enter into your fund,” Bradley said.

Pension funds aren’t huge buyers of second-hand interests from other LPs – most industry reports don’t list pensions as a buyer type when compiling data on most active buyer categories – and data on how active they are is tricky to come by, particularly as these may be non-intermediated bilateral deals. Still, Florida SBA reckons there will be an uptick in opportunities over the next year, and wants to capitalise on this to tailor its portfolio.

BVCA bites

Side Letter had the pleasure of attending the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association’s annual summit in London last week. Here’s are a few things to know:

The Mansion House Compact, a voluntary pledge signed by some of the UK’s largest defined contribution pension schemes to allocate a minimum of 5 percent of their total assets to unlisted equities by 2030, is expected to boost returns for pension funds and increase liquidity for high-growth companies.

Though semi-liquids will continue to proliferate, these vehicles are regulated entities and could take as long as 15 months to gain regulatory approval, noted Pantheon managing director Victor Mayer. Whether it’s the UK’s Long Term Asset Fund or the European Long Term Investment Fund, launching semi-liquids involves an array of servicing requirements, distribution resourcing, as well as tax and compliance. “If you don’t have the right quality of servicing, you’re effectively introducing a redemption risk in your fund,” Mayer said.

The secondaries market isn’t a silver bullet for PE’s distribution drought; it’s only part of the answer, said Coller Capital partner Hani El Khoury. “You need the exit market, the financing market to come back to pre-2022.”

Battling brain drain

‘LP brain drain’ is the latest phenomenon to take its toll on private markets investing, according to our colleagues at Buyouts (registration required). At a time when challenging market conditions are already creating a less-than-ideal environment for fundraising and dealmaking, unusually high turnover in top investment talent is also plaguing US LPs, with a surplus of vacancies across the country in a variety of institution types.

According to a 2022 survey from the National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems, 63 percent of public pension systems surveyed had endured or anticipated difficulties recruiting and retaining talent. Another recent survey from technology provider Backstop Solutions found that LPs ranked the hardships of attracting and keeping talent as their biggest concern over the next year.

The issue is particularly pronounced in cases of senior management departures, wherein the LP suffers a loss of institutional and portfolio knowledge that will take months, if not years, to build back up. Side Letter is aware of several public institutions in Asia-Pacific that are rethinking their compensation structures in a bid to stem talent outflows and prove more appealing to prospective hires. Their peers in the US may need to follow suit.

