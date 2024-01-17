Side Letter: Goldman’s institutional inclination

Goldman’s institutional inclination

Most private capital managers are scrambling to attract more private wealth to the asset class as an alternative to traditional sources of LP capital, and not least because it represents a mammoth opportunity – some say a multi-trillion-dollar one. Goldman Sachs appears to be going against the grain, at least from a relative point of view. Since 2019, 40 percent of the firm’s fundraising for alternatives has come from private wealth channels. Speaking on the firm’s full year earnings call yesterday, chief executive David Solomon said Goldman expects the percentage of capital raised from this investor base to decrease.

“People that allocate or enter a partnership with you and allocate $10 billion definitely have a different economic proposition than somebody that’s giving you $50 million or $100 million,” Solomon said. “As we continue to invest in broad institutional partnerships in the pension community, [and] the sovereign wealth community areas, where historically we had not raised a lot of alternative funding, that percentage of wealth funding will probably decrease.”

Goldman surpassed its alternatives fundraising target one year ahead of schedule, raising $251 billion since 2019, ahead of its $225 billion target, the firm said yesterday. Private wealth accounted for $100 billion of this figure. Even at a decreased proportion, expect this channel to remain a meaningful source of capital for the bank.

Connecticut’s conviction

Connecticut Retirement Plan and Trust is focusing its allocations on small and mid-market funds, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). The $51.6 billion investor, which is the 30th largest public pension in the US, plans to allocate $1.7 billion to private equity this year. Of that, up to $1 billion will be invested across five smaller and mid-market funds. The system additionally plans on making up to three growth equity commitments with a target between $300 million and $450 million.

Many public systems, as they have grown their PE operations, build out the capability to track and monitor mid-market PE funds. Large systems with smaller teams are generally limited to cutting large cheques to well-established, large managers.

“Many of these [small and mid-sized] companies are being introduced for the first time to institutional capital,” Michael Mufson, managing director and chief executive of Philadelphia-based investment bank Mufson Howe Hunter, told Buyouts. “It’s a classic strategy for private equity sponsors to invest in those companies, make improvements and improve profitability based on performance enhancements instead of financial engineering.”

