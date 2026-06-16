PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: HSBC’s wealth push
HSBC has sophisticated individuals and family offices in its sights; the emerging opportunities in emerging managers; US regulator focuses on bad PIK.
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HSBC has sophisticated individuals and family offices in its sights; the emerging opportunities in emerging managers; US regulator focuses on bad PIK.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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