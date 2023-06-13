Side Letter: Insight’s (un)lucky 13; PE’s valuation evolution; sub line suitors

Lucky 13?

One could be forgiven for having the impression that Insight Partners is something of a fundraising machine – after all, the firm raised $17.2 billion for its 2022-vintage Insight Partners XII against a $12 billion target. A 9 June meeting of the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System’s board paints a more complicated picture. PSERS’s board voted 8-6 in favour of a $130 million commitment to Insight Partners XIII, a rare divided vote from a public investment board on an investment staff recommendation, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required).

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who voted against the commitment, listed several reasons for her decision, chief of which was the “challenged” performance of the system’s investments in Insight Partners vehicles from 2017, 2019 and 2021. Garrity said these investments shifted from ranking in the first quartile to the third quartile based on their multiple of invested capital.

According to a PSERS investment memo, the system contributed $102.7 million to the 2018-vintage year Fund X, which had only resulted in $43.4 million in distributions as of 30 September. PSERS has contributed $145.9 million to 2019-vintage Fund XI, which had only returned $300,000. It’s important to note, however, that CalPERS data shows Fund X as its strongest performing 2018 fund when incorporating unrealised valuations. Fund XI is also a top performer, CalPERS records show.

Garrity mentioned Insight Partners’ investment in failed cryptocurrency brokerage FTX as another factor in her decision. “Their comments about FTX did not inspire confidence,” she said.

Insight has reportedly slashed its target for Fund XIII from $20 billion to $15 billion, citing a decline in the number of appealing targets, according to the FT (a PSERS document from March lists the fund’s target and hard-cap as $17 billion). Today’s private markets fundraising environment is already slow going for several reasons, not least of which is the number of mega-funds that returned to market simultaneously; at least one LP told us last year they were surprised Insight launched its 13th flagship so soon after the last. The venture capital fundraising scene may be harder still, with the tech rout in public markets further contributing to investor relations headaches.

The PSERS debate suggests some GPs have even more layers of complexity to navigate when courting potential LPs.

Voices of valuations

With valuations seemingly still top of mind for many within PE, it was with great interest that Side Letter tuned into the International Valuation Standards Council’s webinar last week. Here are some key takeaways:

It’s not just about returns: The era in which participants only cared about the end return is over. “Indeed ultimately the value at exit is what underpins track record and is very important,” said Erica Herberg, managing director and CFO of AlpInvest Partners. “But during the whole period of an investment, the estimated fair value reported matters as well.”

Secondaries has contributed to this evolution. “The valuation of a portfolio is key to how a secondary transaction will also be priced,” Herberg said. “Twenty years ago, when PE and the alternatives market [were] much in an earlier stage, the secondaries market hadn’t evolved to as sophisticated and as mature as it has become in the more recent decade. And I think that’s one example of how there’s more pressure… that there’s an active and somewhat reliable estimate of fair value.”

Standard setters need to keep pace: Emerging technologies and structures as well the evolution of AI, are advancing quicker than regulators and, standards councils can react. “What happens is there’s innovation in the markets and then the rest of us react to that. I don’t think we lead anything,” said Mary Barth, vice-chair of the trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation.

“But we have to keep up… otherwise, if we don’t keep up at some level, at some reasonable amount of time, then the financial statements, the reports based on those standards aren’t going to be keeping up, and that’s not going to be serving their objective if investors need information about things that are not in there or not handled appropriately.”

Getting subbed in

Another bank is eyeing the subscription credit line market after snapping up a team of four ex-Signature Bank employees. Brad Boland and Charlie Owens, both former managing directors in Signature’s fund banking division, as well as former head of portfolio management William Runkle and director Brian Williams, are said to be moving to regional bank Huntington Bank to launch a sub line platform, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO report (registration required).

Huntington is likely to want to take market share from the likes of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, which were among the biggest lenders to the mid-sized sponsor market. The uncertain futures of SVB’s and FRB’s sub line platforms, and the failure of Signature, have put further strains on an already supply-constrained market.

San Diego-based Axos Bank also recently launched an effort to enter the sub line market, initially with the hire of Trevor Freeman, a former Signature fund banker and one of the bank’s fund banking division’s founders. Freeman has since begun expanding his team there. Sources have told Private Funds CFO that there are additional lenders plotting an entry to this space.

Essentials