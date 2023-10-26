Side Letter: It’s Awards time

Just happened
Game faces on!
Eagle-eyed readers will already know that we’ve just launched the submissions process for the PEI Awards 2023 – the only industry awards voted for by the industry. There are 74 categories up for grabs including GP Stakes Firm of the Year, Technology Private Equity Firm of the Year, and Impact Investment Firm of the Year, as well as our usual regional and secondaries categories. We’re compiling the shortlists as we speak, so let us know by 10 November here if you think your firm deserves to be shortlisted. Voting will commence in December.
Retail notes
We’ve been covering the democratisation of private equity for some time now, (all our coverage is here), and one question that market participants have been asking is whether institutional investors need to worry about the rise of non-institutional capital coming into the asset class. On a webinar this week hosted by a law firm about retail products, which Side Letter tuned into, the answer to this question was: no. Sponsors are simply tapping into a new investor base rather than solely relying on traditional ultra-high-net-worth individuals for capital, said a partner from the law firm during the event. A few other takeaways:
- Institutional investors aren’t alone in their appetite for private credit. In the retail market, the asset class has emerged as a battleground for sponsors as interest rates continue to rise. Private credit is even a little more attractive than private equity or even real estate due to its relative stability, said a speaker on the webinar.
- Liquidity, as we all know, can be key for non-institutional investors who typically place a higher value on this than institutional investors do. Sponsors should therefore prepare to tailor their products for both institutional and retail clients, providing the latter with high-liquidity options.
Global PE’s reign in Spain
Investment appetite among global private equity and venture capital firms for Spanish companies has continued into the third quarter, with deals from international GPs reaching €3 billion, per a statement from industry association SpainCap. That amounts to nearly three-quarters of total investment volume for the period. The figure is in line with previous quarters in which non-domestic GPs accounted for the lion’s share of deal volume. Recent deals include London-based Columna Capital’s investment in Valencia-headquartered juicing company Zumex and Investindustrial’s stake in Spanish cosmetics dropper manufacturer Virospack.
Essentials
BlueFlame
Artificial intelligence is expected to be a gamechanger for private equity, as luminaries including Blackstone’s Steve Schwarzman has said. Not all firms have the capabilities of an alternatives giant to build out platforms at scale, though. Generative AI platform BlueFlame AI – which became available to a broader client base across the US and Europe this week beyond its initial beta testing – aims to help clients with emerging AI technologies to improve their operations and generate resource and cost savings, affiliate title Venture Capital Journal reports (registration required). The platform will help firms expedite manual workflows, accelerate data quality improvements and make better use of their technology investments, the firm said in a statement.
The idea is to improve clients’ access to their siloed data systems, including their portfolio companies’ data rooms, vendor contracts, legal agreements and portfolio oversight tools by using natural language commands, which can drive mass automation, chief executive and co-founder Raj Bakhru told VCJ.
“That will speak differently to different people within the firm,” Bakhru said. “[The tool provides] a tremendous opportunity of making the data quality going into those systems better because you’re able to interface in a natural language manner and allow for cross-system interactions through natural language commands.”
M&G’s Schroders capture
M&G Investments has appointed Schroders‘ former Asia-Pacific chief executive as CEO of its Singapore office and head of the region, according to a statement. Amy Cho will replace former chief executive Loretta Ng on 1 November, with Ng leaving for personal reasons. Prior to Schroders, Cho was a managing director and APAC regional head at Pictet Asset Management.
Her appointment should help bolster M&G’s expertise in investing in Asia: the £192 billion ($231 billion; €219 billion) asset manager has been thinking about tapping into China with its £5 billion Catalyst fund, Matthew O’Sullivan, the fund’s head of Asia-Pacific private investments in Singapore, told Private Equity International in June. The Catalyst fund covers private equity, private credit and real and financial asset investments, with PE accounting for 30-40 percent of the vehicle. O’Sullivan noted in June that one-third of the fund will be deployed in Asia.
Dig deeper
Name: Finnish Broadcasting Corporation Pension Fund
Headquarters: Helsinki, Finland
AUM: €920 million
Current allocation to private equity: 16%
Finnish Broadcasting Corporation Pension Fund (YLE Pension fund) is underallocated to private equity by 4 percentage points, or €36.8 million. The pension fund, which has a target allocation of 20 percent, is targeting buyouts and secondaries strategies in North America and Europe, a spokesperson from the pension confirmed to PEI.
The pension fund has a bite-size range of $5 million to $20 million and also backs first time funds.
For more information on Finnish Broadcasting Corporation Pension Fund, as well as more than 5,900 other institutions, check out the PEI database.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Carmela Mendoza, Madeleine Farman, Katrina Lau and Hannah Zhang.