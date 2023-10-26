Side Letter: It’s Awards time

Submissions are now open for the industry’s most prestigious awards. Plus: retail's benign threat to institutional capital; and global GPs eye Spain. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Game faces on!

Eagle-eyed readers will already know that we’ve just launched the submissions process for the PEI Awards 2023 – the only industry awards voted for by the industry. There are 74 categories up for grabs including GP Stakes Firm of the Year, Technology Private Equity Firm of the Year, and Impact Investment Firm of the Year, as well as our usual regional and secondaries categories. We’re compiling the shortlists as we speak, so let us know by 10 November here if you think your firm deserves to be shortlisted. Voting will commence in December.

Retail notes

We’ve been covering the democratisation of private equity for some time now, (all our coverage is here), and one question that market participants have been asking is whether institutional investors need to worry about the rise of non-institutional capital coming into the asset class. On a webinar this week hosted by a law firm about retail products, which Side Letter tuned into, the answer to this question was: no. Sponsors are simply tapping into a new investor base rather than solely relying on traditional ultra-high-net-worth individuals for capital, said a partner from the law firm during the event. A few other takeaways:

Institutional investors aren’t alone in their appetite for private credit. In the retail market, the asset class has emerged as a battleground for sponsors as interest rates continue to rise. Private credit is even a little more attractive than private equity or even real estate due to its relative stability, said a speaker on the webinar.

Liquidity, as we all know, can be key for non-institutional investors who typically place a higher value on this than institutional investors do. Sponsors should therefore prepare to tailor their products for both institutional and retail clients, providing the latter with high-liquidity options.

Global PE’s reign in Spain

Investment appetite among global private equity and venture capital firms for Spanish companies has continued into the third quarter, with deals from international GPs reaching €3 billion, per a statement from industry association SpainCap. That amounts to nearly three-quarters of total investment volume for the period. The figure is in line with previous quarters in which non-domestic GPs accounted for the lion’s share of deal volume. Recent deals include London-based Columna Capital’s investment in Valencia-headquartered juicing company Zumex and Investindustrial’s stake in Spanish cosmetics dropper manufacturer Virospack.

Essentials