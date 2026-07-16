PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Keeping APAC active
Why an active approach to APAC could pay dividends; BlackRock finds three billion reasons to like LatAm LPs; a ranking of the world's 75-largest impact managers.
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Why an active approach to APAC could pay dividends; BlackRock finds three billion reasons to like LatAm LPs; a ranking of the world's 75-largest impact managers.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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