Side Letter: Lex’s liquidity opportunity

Lex talks liquidity

Side Letter caught up this week with Wil Warren, president of Lexington Partners – a firm that just broke records to raise the market’s largest ever secondaries fund. At $22.7 billion, Lexington Capital Partners X is a hair’s breadth – or a measly $500 million, for the bean counters out there – ahead of previous record holder Blackstone‘s haul this time last year. LCP X also happens to be the ninth-largest private equity fund of all time – a sign that secondaries funds can hold their own in the wider mega-fund game.

According to Warren, the increasing acceptance of the secondaries market has helped his firm (and, we should note, a select few others) to raise increasingly larger mega-funds. “Once a significant secondary market begins, a source of liquidity begins, they tend to grow,” Warren said, citing the secondaries market for high-yield bonds in the 1990s as an example. “That market has just continued to grow. I think it helps to fuel the primary market. I don’t know of many secondary markets that shrink.”

Case in point: around 1-2 percent of private markets exposure traded hands in the 90s; looking back over the past three decades across Lexington’s dataset, that figure is closer to 11-12 percent. “The acceptance of the secondary market, the turnover rate, the number of primary investors that seek early liquidity, that’s grown very significantly.”

Overallocation to private markets and the denominator effect were cited as drivers of numerous secondaries sales by institutional investors last year. According to Warren, focusing on overallocation is missing the forest for the trees. A sophisticated board can increase its target allocations; the bigger issue is liquidity. In the current environment, investors have significant opportunity cost calculations across their overall asset allocation and will consider expected returns by asset class, he said. “This seems to be a new set of investment options and opportunity costs to consider. The cost of capital has increased very quickly and markets will adjust over time,” Warren added.

On the subject of liquidity…

Here’s some exit news that isn’t so promising: there is only a roughly 30 percent probability that the US IPO market will thaw in 2024. That’s according to research published this month by Gregory Brown, a research director at the Institute of Private Capital, a research outfit. Analysing data from MSCI-Burgiss on exit type by year for almost 17,000 global buyout transactions through to year-end 2022 and previous research on IPOs, the report generated estimates to understand what economic and market factors could lead to a re-opening of the IPO market in early 2024.

IPC’s analysis suggests that “even with strong recent market returns, which are a statistically strong predictor of IPO activity, there is roughly a two-in-three chance that the ‘cold’ IPO market will persist through the first half of 2024”.

In analysing IPO market conditions, a “cold” market month corresponds to an average of 5.3 or fewer listings per month. The research found that the current IPO market has been “cold” from February 2022 through November 2023 (the final month in the data set as of writing). “At 21 months, the current episode is the second-longest cold market since 1975-80 period, even longer than the 19-month cold market period around the global financial crisis in 2009. The current situation is especially noteworthy given that 2022 experienced the largest volume of IPOs of the last 20 years.”

The research also noted that the surge in IPOs from mid-2020 until late 2021 may have created a “hangover” effect, with more companies than would be expected having listed during that period on a cumulative basis. Could the market improve any time soon? Unlikely, according to IPC’s simulations. “To put it bluntly, exiting the cold IPO market in the next couple months would be historically unprecedented,” it noted.

Essentials