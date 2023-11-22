Side Letter: LPs desire debt

Just happened
Feeling flexible
Private markets investors are said to be leaning into private debt at the expense of private equity in this high-interest rate environment. That’s certainly the experience of Flextone Partners, a Paris-headquartered investment firm owned by Natixis Investment Managers. “Our clients have told us that they are reducing allocation to private equity and increasing private debt – that is a very definite trend, and it makes a lot of sense,” managing partner Eric Deram tells Side Letter. “They’re not changing the overall allocation to private assets, but they’re balancing a little bit within private assets.”
Deram’s comments come off the back of an interview this morning about LP appetites for China and Flexstone’s views on NAV financing, which you can read here. The firm has about $10.1 billion of assets under management, about two-thirds of which are SMAs and the remainder being funds of funds, secondaries funds and co-investment vehicles. The manager’s clients are 70 percent Europe-based institutions and 20 percent Asia-based institutions, while US-based clients are mostly from the private wealth channel.
Flexstone’s clients aren’t alone in eyeing private debt. More than 60 percent of surveyed asset managers, hedge funds and wealth managers plan to increase their allocations to private credit, according to October research from Coalition Greenwich and Percent. A report on the survey supports estimates that the private credit market could more than double in assets under management from $1.3 trillion, the value it assigns to the end of 2022, to $2.7 trillion by 2026, our colleagues at Private Debt Investor noted (registration required).
Just this week, Side Letter noted that the ¥103 trillion ($691.4 billion; €632.7 billion) Japan Post Bank is leaning into debt amid a slowdown in private equity distributions. This strategic shift will include the likes of infrastructure debt and mezzanine investments. It is designed to brace JPB’s portfolio “in case the economy should experience weakness”.
That investors are backing credit when rates are high isn’t exactly unexpected. This dynamic could, however, represent yet another unwelcome headwind for PE fundraisers struggling to capture LP dollars.
Returns at Rest
Australia’s public pension fund Rest has recorded a negative 5.6 percent return for its private equity portfolio, the lowest among its 16 investment asset classes, according to its latest annual report. Overall, the pension’s core strategy returned 9.26 percent for the 2022-23 financial year, with overseas shares being the top-performing asset class at 19.2 percent returns, followed by agriculture at 15.3 percent. Private infrastructure was also among the top-performing strategies, returning 9.5 percent.
“Interest rate-sensitive asset classes like property, listed infrastructure and private equity detracted from performance,” the report said, citing the collapse of some banks and ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as causes of market pressure.
According to Private Equity International data, Rest currently manages A$77.22 billion ($50.6 billion; €46.4 billion) and allocates only about 1.9 percent to PE – a figure that is not wholly unexpected given Aussie super funds’ traditional aversion to asset classes with higher fees.
Rest began making its first impact investments during the financial year, backing Australia’s Palisade Impact Fund and European healthcare giant ArchiMed. “These were our first steps towards our target of 1 percent allocation to impact investments across the total portfolio by 2026,” the report noted.
From BC to ICG
Stelios Elia, a former managing director for PE at BC Partners, has resurfaced at ICG, per a statement on Tuesday. Side Letter first reported Elia’s departure last week. Elia joins ICG as a managing director within the firm’s European corporate team. Based in London, his responsibilities include identifying and pursuing opportunities in the UK, Nordics and Benelux, and also bolstering ICG’s telecoms, media and tech coverage.
Elia joins a team of 31 investment professionals in ICG’s European corporate team, which has invested €29 billion across buyouts and opportunistic transactions since inception. Targets include mid-market companies with enterprise values of between €100 million and €2 billion. ICG gathered €8.1 billion for its eighth flagship European corporate fund last year.
They did the math
UK deal explosion?
Potential tax changes following a general election in the UK could drive PE transaction volumes next year. That’s one of the findings from UK investment bank Peel Hunt’s latest PE survey, in which more than 250 firms participated. Some 63 percent of survey participants said potential changes to the way carried interest is taxed in the UK – with the Labour party expected to tax carry at a higher rate as income, rather than capital gains, if elected – could lead to a greater number of exits ahead of the event.
“Even if the changes are unlikely, it still drives significant deal volumes… If a fund is in carry, it would be logical to sell before the changes come in and have the gain assessed under the existing tax rules,” Mark Barrow, head of PE coverage at Peel Hunt, tells Side Letter. “We expect both of the above factors to drive deal volumes before the next UK election.”
The industry expects to hear more from the Labour Party on their plans for the taxation of carried interest as the general election nears.
The Peel Hunt survey also sees greater macro certainty and maturing PE portfolios as further drivers of UK dealflow next year. The report predicts an “explosion of PE activity” next year in take-privates, PIPEs and IPOs. More than one-third of respondents (35 percent) are currently considering UK public-to-private transactions in 2024, and 63 percent would consider dual-tracking a public listing and a private M&A sales process.
Essentials
Climate fundraising forecast
The former head of ESG and sustainability at TPG has launched a capital advisory group focused on helping managers raise climate funds, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). Alison Humphrey, who spent three years at TPG developing a “value-centric” approach to ESG, tells NPM that the new firm – Arna – will address gaps in the current impact investing landscape through a focus on supporting emerging managers and early-stage companies looking to secure funding.
“Despite climate, impact and sustainability being a bright spot, we now see managers really struggling to differentiate and raise the capital that they need to effectively execute on these impact strategies,” she tells NPM. “There are plenty of new or newish managers that have unique, intentional, impactful strategies, who are phenomenal investors and just really need that additional capacity and connectivity.”
Humphrey also notes that the timing for Arna’s launch is ideal given the current fundraising slowdown. This, Humphrey says, presents an opportunity for clients to seek out more innovative fundraising solutions. “Many of the clients that I’m working with now… are halfway through their fund raises and have exhausted their options, and are also just physically exhausted. Looking at it as glass half full, we’re able to take a much more creative and different view… [But] it is a tough market, and there’s no getting around that.”
Dig deeper
Name: Tulare County Employees’ Retirement Association
Headquarters: Visalia, US
AUM: $1.9 billion
Allocation to private equity: 8%
Tulare County Employees’ Retirement Association has unveiled its proposed private equity pacing plan for 2024.
The California-based pension is planning to commit $58 million to private equity in 2024, with $40 million earmarked for buyout strategies and $18 million for venture capital. Tulare will aim to spread these commitments across three to five funds.
Currently, Tulare County is targeting a 12 percent allocation towards private equity by 2027.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza, Helen de Beer, Katrina Lau, and Hannah Zhang.