Side Letter: LPs desire debt

Thursday is Thanksgiving for our readers in the US, so we'll return to your inboxes on Monday. In the meantime, private debt's rising appeal may come at the expense of private equity allocations. Plus: why UK dealmaking could be set to explode. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Feeling flexible

Private markets investors are said to be leaning into private debt at the expense of private equity in this high-interest rate environment. That’s certainly the experience of Flextone Partners, a Paris-headquartered investment firm owned by Natixis Investment Managers. “Our clients have told us that they are reducing allocation to private equity and increasing private debt – that is a very definite trend, and it makes a lot of sense,” managing partner Eric Deram tells Side Letter. “They’re not changing the overall allocation to private assets, but they’re balancing a little bit within private assets.”

Deram’s comments come off the back of an interview this morning about LP appetites for China and Flexstone’s views on NAV financing, which you can read here. The firm has about $10.1 billion of assets under management, about two-thirds of which are SMAs and the remainder being funds of funds, secondaries funds and co-investment vehicles. The manager’s clients are 70 percent Europe-based institutions and 20 percent Asia-based institutions, while US-based clients are mostly from the private wealth channel.

Flexstone’s clients aren’t alone in eyeing private debt. More than 60 percent of surveyed asset managers, hedge funds and wealth managers plan to increase their allocations to private credit, according to October research from Coalition Greenwich and Percent. A report on the survey supports estimates that the private credit market could more than double in assets under management from $1.3 trillion, the value it assigns to the end of 2022, to $2.7 trillion by 2026, our colleagues at Private Debt Investor noted (registration required).

Just this week, Side Letter noted that the ¥103 trillion ($691.4 billion; €632.7 billion) Japan Post Bank is leaning into debt amid a slowdown in private equity distributions. This strategic shift will include the likes of infrastructure debt and mezzanine investments. It is designed to brace JPB’s portfolio “in case the economy should experience weakness”.

That investors are backing credit when rates are high isn’t exactly unexpected. This dynamic could, however, represent yet another unwelcome headwind for PE fundraisers struggling to capture LP dollars.

Returns at Rest

Australia’s public pension fund Rest has recorded a negative 5.6 percent return for its private equity portfolio, the lowest among its 16 investment asset classes, according to its latest annual report. Overall, the pension’s core strategy returned 9.26 percent for the 2022-23 financial year, with overseas shares being the top-performing asset class at 19.2 percent returns, followed by agriculture at 15.3 percent. Private infrastructure was also among the top-performing strategies, returning 9.5 percent.

“Interest rate-sensitive asset classes like property, listed infrastructure and private equity detracted from performance,” the report said, citing the collapse of some banks and ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as causes of market pressure.

According to Private Equity International data, Rest currently manages A$77.22 billion ($50.6 billion; €46.4 billion) and allocates only about 1.9 percent to PE – a figure that is not wholly unexpected given Aussie super funds’ traditional aversion to asset classes with higher fees.

Rest began making its first impact investments during the financial year, backing Australia’s Palisade Impact Fund and European healthcare giant ArchiMed. “These were our first steps towards our target of 1 percent allocation to impact investments across the total portfolio by 2026,” the report noted.

From BC to ICG

Stelios Elia, a former managing director for PE at BC Partners, has resurfaced at ICG, per a statement on Tuesday. Side Letter first reported Elia’s departure last week. Elia joins ICG as a managing director within the firm’s European corporate team. Based in London, his responsibilities include identifying and pursuing opportunities in the UK, Nordics and Benelux, and also bolstering ICG’s telecoms, media and tech coverage.

Elia joins a team of 31 investment professionals in ICG’s European corporate team, which has invested €29 billion across buyouts and opportunistic transactions since inception. Targets include mid-market companies with enterprise values of between €100 million and €2 billion. ICG gathered €8.1 billion for its eighth flagship European corporate fund last year.

They did the math